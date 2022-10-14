Pedal the Petrified

First-time PTP riders Jeromy Heidemann of Mesa, Jacob Alm of Chandler, and Ryan Millecan of Tempe prepare to ride out after a detour to the Blue Mesa area during Pedal the Petrified ’22.

 Submitted

After a two-year, COVID-driven hiatus, 225 bikers from all over the United States participated in Northland Pioneer College Friends and Family’s Pedal the Petrified at the Petrified Forest National Park on Oct. 1, helping to raise more than $35,000 for NPC students.

Betsyann Wilson, executive director for NPC Friends and Family shared, “PTP 2022 is in the books! I think it was our best one yet, and I want to recognize and thank everyone who made it happen. Final numbers won’t be in for another week or so, but at this time, we have netted over $35,000. And while that is a great figure, it does not reflect the number of friends we have made through this event who now give regularly to NPC Friends and Family to support our amazing students.”

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.