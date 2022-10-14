After a two-year, COVID-driven hiatus, 225 bikers from all over the United States participated in Northland Pioneer College Friends and Family’s Pedal the Petrified at the Petrified Forest National Park on Oct. 1, helping to raise more than $35,000 for NPC students.
Betsyann Wilson, executive director for NPC Friends and Family shared, “PTP 2022 is in the books! I think it was our best one yet, and I want to recognize and thank everyone who made it happen. Final numbers won’t be in for another week or so, but at this time, we have netted over $35,000. And while that is a great figure, it does not reflect the number of friends we have made through this event who now give regularly to NPC Friends and Family to support our amazing students.”
The ride, which due to COVID-19 had not been held in person since 2019, was described by participants as “breathtaking,” “exciting,” and the “trip of a lifetime.”
PTP is taking on a life of its own, creating moments and memories that go beyond the ride itself. Slated as a ride of 62.137 miles, there was no competition, no winners or losers, just 225 riders biking through the national park.
Participants also had the option to ride for about 31 miles, after which they and their bikes were shuttled back to the starting line.
The lack of competition does not negate the number of cyclists who trained and prepared for the ride. While much of the ride was spent pedaling through the inclines and downgrades of the high desert landscape, reaching Pintado Point, the Park’s highest point at 5,800 feet, from a long uphill climb on either side created the greatest challenge.
“The older riders are actually some the strongest and most seasoned riders,” noted Wilson, adding, “the median age of our riders this year was 58. We had three 80-year-old riders, and our youngest rider was 14, so this is truly an event for everyone who enjoys bicycling.”
For 68-year-old Carlos Gomez, a recent retiree and veteran of both the Vietnam War and Operation Desert Storm, the ride was one born of determination and youthful spirit and ended up being a truly bonding experience. Gomez took up cycling six years ago after he was diagnosed with several serious health conditions. While preparing for this year’s PTP (his third), in a stroke of bad luck, he suffered a broken collarbone.
Gomez said he has always encouraged his family to join him and this year PTP’s youngest rider, Gomez’s 14-year-old grandson, Link Hedman, of Peoria, finally took him up on it. Gomez noted they had made plans to train for the ride together but time just slipped away from them and the training never happened.
“Link ended up taking on the (shorter) ride cold turkey” with no training or preparation, Gomez said.
Gomez himself had barely recovered from the collarbone injury in time to ride in this year’s event. “I was shocked,” Gomez said. “We were all shocked. I thought Link would maybe do 5 miles or so and then decide that he’d had enough. But he did the whole thing! I kept asking him how he was feeling and he would just say ‘let’s keep going.’ We were about 5 miles from the end when I asked him again and he admitted, ‘my body hurts, I am so tired.’ ”
Gomez explained, “I said OK, well let’s quit. It’s OK. But Link told him, ‘I’ve come this far. I’m not quitting.’ ”
By the time they finished, they had completed the 62 miles in two hours. Gomez said, “Man, I am so proud of that guy.”
With more than 60 volunteers, most from Northland Pioneer College, helping with everything from preliminary setup to manning stations, guiding traffic, and giving folks a lift back to the start, according to Wilson, “the event was beautifully done. I am in the process of reviewing the results of a post-ride survey we send to all participants, and everyone is singing the praises of our great volunteers.”
Wilson is also grateful for the ongoing sponsorship and support of Summit Healthcare Regional Medical Center, La Posada of Winslow and The Pour Station in Show Low. “Pinetop Bike Shop and Cycle Mania also really helped us get the word out and register local riders,” she added.
Bill Waters of Flagstaff, an experienced cyclist who has ridden in several Pedal the Petrified events and now volunteers as shuttle coordinator noted, “this is a unique event for a one-day non-competitive ride. The college provides a top-notch experience, easily comparing with some of the top rides in the country.”
Waters and Wilson both expressed their appreciation to the partnership of the National Park Service and particularly the administration of Petrified Forest National Park “for partnering with us to do this, helping to make sure it is a safe event.”
Wilson added that she loves the way the ride helps Petrified Forest National Park provide a great economic boost to neighboring communities such as Holbrook and Winslow. “While most of our riders come from southern Arizona and New Mexico, we had registrations this year from Texas, Colorado, California, Washington, and even Illinois, Iowa, Indiana, the District of Columbia and Connecticut,” Wilson said.
Most of all, Wilson is grateful for the scholarships that are raised for NPC students. “I tell everyone that our students are among the finest college students you will ever meet,” she said. “I don’t know if I could have finished college if I had been faced with the challenges they face every day. Many are the first generation in their families ever to attempt college. Some travel literally hundreds of miles each week to attend their classes. Many live with extreme poverty. Yet they succeed because of their courage, vision, determination and because of the help that our NPC Friends and Family supporters provide.”
