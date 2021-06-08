Now that we seem to be getting past all the hysteria of the pandemic, people are wanting to get back to the active lifestyle they once had before. But many have been cooped up for over a year waiting for the detrimental effects of the virus to subside. Over this past year, they have literally boarded themselves up into their dwellings with nothing to do basically except watch television and eat. As you can well imagine, though they may have avoided getting the dreaded virus, they have instead gained unhealthy pounds, among many other negative effects to their bodies and psyches due to their prolonged sedentary inactivities.
So, what can be done to get back into the swing of things? As mature and senior individuals, we must be extra cautious now. Surely, we do not want to take our chances at returning to that big, crowded gym you used to go to for say Silver Sneakers Classes for example. You now realize that being side by side with a class full of people could expose you to many risks that were present even before the pandemic. Many things detrimental to your health have always existed in those big gyms, such as fungal infections, MRSA (Methicillin-resistant Staphylococcus aureus), and a multitude of additional bacterial and viral infections far beyond the COVID-19 virus that we have heard so much about lately.
Now there is an alternative to that big, crowded gym. A place where you can avoid feeling self-conscious from all the prying eyes of countless members side by side with you. A place where you can avoid the multitude of infections and so forth found at the bigger gyms. This alternative can go by many names, such as personal training studio, fitness studio, and even sometimes being called a boutique gym. But the concept is usually basically the same, a private, highly sanitized, and safe environment.
At a personal training studio such as Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios right here in Show Low, you will find trainers that are far more advanced in their craft beyond those found at most run of the mill gyms, both as to their experience and educational levels, to directly address individual concerns and needs you may have. And the services are conducted in a private one on one environment. Opposed to say a group class setting where everyone is doing the same thing, from usually trainers who have only base knowledge and certification levels.
Or even worse, sometimes these trainers have no certification whatsoever, either never having obtained any, or letting their certification lapse or expire. Do yourself a favor and avoid these so-called trainers. You are basically putting your health, and even your life in the hands of unqualified individuals. Instead, visit a personal training studio, where advanced and updated credentials are readily displayed and available for your perusal.
So, if you are ready to return to that active and functional lifestyle you once had, personal training studios may be the right fit for you. Why take the chance and risk injury or picking up some sort of illness that may await you at those large, so called big box gyms? And as always, be sure to consult your medical professional prior to embarking on any new fitness or nutrition regimen.
Johnny Ryder is a Doctoral Degree Candidate (PhD) in Holistic Life Counseling, and holds a Master of Education Degree, in addition to several additional degrees and collegiate certificates. He is a Certified Health and Physical Education Teacher in the State of Arizona. Johnny is also a Certified Master Level Personal Fitness Trainer and Certified Interscholastic Coach, holding numerous individual specialized certifications. He has well over thirty-years’ experience in the health and fitness field as an educator, trainer, fitness and martial arts competitor, published author, public speaker, and is the founder and CEO of Ryder Fitness-Personal Training Studios in Show Low.
