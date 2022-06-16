Pet Allies, a no-kill animal shelter in Show Low, will be hosting it's annual White Mountain Rubber Duck Pluck at noon on Saturday, June 18. This is one of Pet Allies biggest fundraising events, and includes many incentives for residents to donate their money and time to an organization that protects and shelters our furry, four-legged friends. Those participating in the event spend $5 on a rubber duck that will be placed in a small, makeshift pond. Toby, referred to by staff as the “Duck Plucking Dog”, will be allowed into the pond where he will select three of the rubber ducks. If someone is lucky, Toby will select the duck associated with that residents raffle number, and can win one of three cash prizes, either $500, $1,000, or $2,500!
“The community here provides so much for us here, they're incredibly kind and supportive,” mentioned Lisa Jonas, a volunteer board member for Pet Allies. “This is always one of the most fun events, because of the chance to raise funds for all of our main operations and do it in a fun, very cute way.”
Toby, a former Pet Allies resident, is a cattle dog mix, and is happy to participate in the event, and give back to the organization that gave so much to him. Jonas added, “He's an incredibly smart and well trained dog, and this will be the third year he's participated in the event.” Outside of the cash prizes, there are a plethora of items being raffled or auctioned off that were provided by vaarious sponsors and local businesses. Jonas said, “Rim Country media gives us shout outs on the radio to spread awareness, and Lowe's provided us with gift cards and other items for prizes. Ace Hardware even donated a nice grill. We were given a Mutt's print to auction off, that's signed by Patrick McDonnell (the cartoonist of Mutt's comic strip). Jill Tinkle with State Farm, Guild Mortgage, Hon-Dah Casino, Demer's Glass, all of them sponsor us and provide prizes for these events.”
With a strong, generous support system in place, Pet Allies is preparing for one of their most successful events in years. “We get a lot of animals that are stray or owner relinquished. The donations cover the cost of sheltering, feeding, spaying or neutering, and the overall wellness care of these animals as we work to find them a forever home.” With the recent retirement of Pet Allies on-staff veterinarian, many operations are hindered without sufficient funding, so the importance of events like this can not be understated. “I am very proud to be part of Pet Allies. I became a board member almost immediately after moving here, because it's an organization that really cares about animals and their well-being. It's never easy, but it's always fun, and it's always worth the time.”
Residents are encouraged to assist Pet Allies in their mission in any way they are able. Information on how to do so can be found at petalliesaz.org.
