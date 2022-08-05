Locals who have taken a stroll through Show Low Park or taken a chance to hike across the Show Low bluffs may have come across some odd metal baskets.
They will often have a bright yellow rim with a chain mesh standing about 4 feet above the ground.
These are called disc golf baskets, and they are arguably the most important component of the sport known as disc golf.
It’s a fun take on a classic sport that tests someone’s athleticism, endurance and skill more than most sports will.
And as summer draws to a close on the Mountain, Pete Ulibari is hoping to get as many people active in the sport while the weather still allows for it.
Ulibari picked up disc golf in the fall of 2009. He says his interest in it grew out of boredom and the desire to spend more time with his father and brother.
He said, “I spent all of my younger days on a BMX bike. After some piling injuries, I had to find something a little more relaxed and give my body some time to recover.”
Ulibari has taken the sport and turned it into a lifestyle.
A few years ago, he was commissioned by Ron Carpenter to build and maintain a disc golf course at Wilderness Ranch in Lakeside.
“Ron’s been a good family friend for years, so when he brought up the idea, I couldn’t say no,” said Ulibari.
“Initially, we accomplished so much in so little time that the course went up before we even realized it. Since then, we’ve just been focusing on accessibility and adding a unique element to the course that will have people coming back.”
Their hard work is definitely paying off, as Wilderness Ranch Disc Golf Course currently holds a 4.7 out of 5 based on over 250 reviews on UDisc, a website and app that allowed players to find and rate courses based on their experience.
“There are eight or nine courses in the White Mountains, and I’m proud that we have the best one,” he said.
Disc golf is a sport that seems almost designed to tap into someone’s natural competitive spirit. Ulibari says, “It’s really easy to learn, but difficult to master. Every time you throw is an opportunity to do better and learn something about yourself and the sport. To people that aren’t super religious, and even to a few that are, this is church.”
Ulibari’s brother, Paul, got into disc golf before the sport had hit any mainstream appeal. Since then, he’s climbed in the rankings and even made it to No. 3 in the world.
Paul started the Ulibari Leadership Institute, which offers college scholarships to those hoping to make a career out of the sport.
“Every year, it gets bigger and bigger,” said Ulibari. “COVID was big, because it gave people something to do during lockdown. But even before then, disc golf was on the rise, and it’s nice to see so many people getting into it now.”
He went on to talk about society’s lean into television and social media, saying, “There’s only so long you can take that in before you go a little crazy. Disc golf is something for those people, who would go nuts sitting around all day.”
Ulibari recommends that beginners start out with a basic putter or mid-range disc, which will normally run someone about $12 to $20. “It’s relatively inexpensive, and as you play, you’ll learn what you need to sustain your play, or what you want to get better.”
Wilderness Ranch will be hosting several disc golf events in the coming weeks, including the annual Top of the Pines tournament and the Women’s Global Event, both of which will take place over three days over the next couple of weekends.
“These are big national tournaments that we love to promote, because they really highlight the community around the sport,” Ulibari said.
“The people here keep the Mountain cultured, and disc golf keeps them active and healthy. Disc golf is one of the coolest things you can experience, and most people don’t even realize it’s right here in their back yard.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
