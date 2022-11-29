Who doesn’t love pets? Dogs, cats, birds and horses offer companionship to a lot of people. These people can’t even imagine life without the companionship of their pet. Owning a pet can be an invaluable tool bringing purpose and engagement for people of all ages — especially for seniors. When I worked at a retirement community, we would weekly bring in a very large Leonberger emotional support dog. Some of the residents were brave enough to hug and pet the dog, and others received satisfaction in just watching the dog interact and socialize with all the people around him.
Spending time with a pet is a powerful way to combat loneliness and isolation. Although some of the residents at the retirement community had their own pet, bringing in a therapy dog on a regular basis provided comfort, companionship and stress reduction.
Pet therapy can occur in a range of settings including retirement communities, hospices, rehabilitation centers, senior’s homes and others who require emotional or physical support. Animals used in pet therapy range from domesticated cats and dogs to farm animals.
Therapy pets versus service animals versus emotional support pets
According to Canine Journal, “a therapy dog is trained to provide comfort and affection to people in hospice, disaster areas, retirement homes, hospitals, nursing homes, schools and more. A service dog is certified and trained to help people with disabilities, such as visual impairments, mental illnesses, seizure disorders, diabetes, etc. And an emotional support animal provides their owners with therapeutic benefits through companionship. They do not require training, but you may be screened by a mental health professional to see if you qualify.”
While these three classifications of dogs and/or animals can provide support for people with disabilities, the groups have clear distinctions with different rights under the law. The differences lie in what qualifies a dog for each title in relation to travel restrictions and allowances, training requirements and registration.
Service animals
According to Bradley Phifer, executive director of the Certification Council for ProfessionalDog Trainers, “A service animal means any dog trained to do work or perform tasks for the benefit of an individual with a disability, including a physical, sensory, psychiatric, intellectual or other mental disability." All service animals are covered under the Americans with Disabilities Act and are awarded a specific set of rights. Service animals must be either a dog or a horse. However, emotional support animals can be any type of animal. A service animal must do at least one specific job for its handler such as guiding people who are blind, pulling a wheelchair, alerting people who are deaf, calming a person with post traumatic stress disorder, to name a few. But these are just a few examples, not an exhaustive list.
Therapy dogs
Therapy dogs, on the other hand, do not have to be trained to perform specific tasks like service dogs. Not all dogs are good candidates to be therapy dogs, however. Animals that are therapy-trained, go through a basic obedience course, must be well socialized, and understand how to interact with those who have limited mobility. A qualified therapy dog should be naturally calm as well as affectionate and friendly to strangers. These dogs need to be obedient in addition to having regular wellness check-ups and also be well-groomed for each visit.
Emotional support dogs/animals
Emotional support dogs or animals provide comfort, a calming presence and company. Emotional support dogs or animals do not have access to all public areas, however. But they do qualify for no-pet housing. Housing authorities may request a physician’s letter because some have abused the use of emotional support dogs over the years.
Emotional benefits
For people of all ages, pets offer emotional, physical and mental benefits. But specifically for seniors who are at an increased risk for loneliness and isolation, support animals provide the unconditional love and attention they need.
A 2022 study by the Human Animal Bond Research Institute found that pet ownership has numerous benefits for both mental and physical well-being. Polling 3,596 U.S. adults about owing a pet revealed:
• 87% said it boosted their mental health
• 76% said it had improved their physical fitness
• 83% said they spend most of their day with their pet
• 57% were thinking about adopting another animal.
• 69% credited their canine companion with helping them to be more social
• 31% said walking with their dog made them feel less lonely.
It was people with disabilities who benefitted the most from owning a pet. A majority said their pet helped them to meet new people and have meaningful interactions. The overall benefits for seniors and people with disabilities include: increased self-esteem and confidence, improved social skills, reduced risk of depression and anxiety, reduced feelings of loneliness and an increased ability to show gentleness and caring. One study concluded that spending just 15 minutes with a pet/animal offer these positive benefits.
Whether you own a pet or not, there is no denying that animals have a wonderful effect on people. Anyone who has spent time with a loving dog or heard the rumble of a cat’s purr knows how beneficial that can be.
Linette Barnes is a 40-year veteran in the health and fitness field. She writes on a variety of health and fitness topics. For comments and questions, contact her at lbarnes@wmicentral.com
