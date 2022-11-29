Who doesn’t love pets? Dogs, cats, birds and horses offer companionship to a lot of people. These people can’t even imagine life without the companionship of their pet. Owning a pet can be an invaluable tool bringing purpose and engagement for people of all ages — especially for seniors. When I worked at a retirement community, we would weekly bring in a very large Leonberger emotional support dog. Some of the residents were brave enough to hug and pet the dog, and others received satisfaction in just watching the dog interact and socialize with all the people around him.

Spending time with a pet is a powerful way to combat loneliness and isolation. Although some of the residents at the retirement community had their own pet, bringing in a therapy dog on a regular basis provided comfort, companionship and stress reduction.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.