School resource officers

Officer Edward Toves works at Westview High School as a school resource officer. His job includes visiting classes to teach students about the law.

 Faith Miller/Cronkite News

PHOENIX — In an effort to address student and faculty safety, the Phoenix Union High School District is considering bringing back school resource officers to campuses.

The governing board seemed poised to make a decision April 13, but after five hours of public comments and discussion, members decided to postpone any action, saying they wanted two more months to consider options and create a safety plan for the next school year.

