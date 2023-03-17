Fraud graphic
Scammers and fraudsters are targeting people with phone calls that seem genuine — but are not.

We’ve received some letters in the last couple weeks from readers who have found themselves the targets of attempted — or successful — scams. The pattern reported to us was consistent:

  1. They received a phone call from someone claiming to represent a well-known, reputable business.
  2. The caller offered a prize or a service, for a fee.
  3. The caller directed the victim to look up some information online, in order to prove the call legitimate
  4. Once they’d convinced their victim of their legitimacy, they talked the victim into paying hundreds of dollars for the prize or service.

Warren Adams-Ockrassa is Operations Editor at White Mountain Publishing. He’s also written a lot of software, which means he knows exactly how hard it is to get anyone from Microsoft or Apple on the phone.

