We’ve received some letters in the last couple weeks from readers who have found themselves the targets of attempted — or successful — scams. The pattern reported to us was consistent:
- They received a phone call from someone claiming to represent a well-known, reputable business.
- The caller offered a prize or a service, for a fee.
- The caller directed the victim to look up some information online, in order to prove the call legitimate
- Once they’d convinced their victim of their legitimacy, they talked the victim into paying hundreds of dollars for the prize or service.
Naturally, no actual prize or service was received.
Periodically, the utility company APS distributes warnings to consumers about frauds and scams, and how to avoid them. Sadly, even with this information, some people still fall prey to scams.
What’s happening right now
There are several types of scam that are commonly attempted, usually over the phone. It starts with a call, during which the intended victim is told:
- They’re eligible to win a large cash award or other prize; or
- A bill is past due and they must pay immediately, or face disconnection or repossession or something equally nasty; or
- The caller is from an internet-security department at a technology company, and they have detected “unusual activity” in the would-be victim’s computer, determined it is infected with a virus, and will remotely clean up the virus infection, for a fee.
All of the above scenarios are traps meant to snare the unwary.
A partial list of companies which will never, under any circumstances, call you out of the blue is: Apple Computer, Microsoft Corporation, any antivirus company, any telephone, utility or internet company, any prize-distribution company such as Publishers Clearinghouse, any online retailer such as Amazon or eBay, any auto manufacturer, and any credit-card company, bank, or other financial institution, including PayPal.
Red-alert behaviors
Any time you get a call, text message or an email claiming you must surrender money — by credit card, wire transfer, gift card, or by any other means — or else face dire consequences, your RED ALERT light should begin flashing immediately. The same is so for any call or email claiming you will win a major cash award or other prizes, if you pay some sort of fee first. You are being lied to.
APS’s warnings apply well in most situations here. Utility companies such as APS and Navopache will never call you and demand immediate payment over the phone by credit card, wire transfer or gift cards. Similarly, your ISP — whether it’s Frontier, Sparklight, Cox or any other network, phone, satellite or cable service — will not call you and insist that you pay immediately, or face disconnection. Nor will you be called by the IRS, an auto manufacturer or bank, demanding money immediately, lest you find your car or home repossessed or seized. Any such behavior is another RED ALERT moment.
And just as APS and Navopache will never call you and demand payment immediately, you will never be called by Microsoft, Apple, Norton AntiVirus, Symantec, MalwareBytes or any legitimate company to tell you that your computer is infected with a virus. Nor will they offer to remotely diagnose or repair your computer for a fee, or for free, under any circumstance. While the internet does allow computers to communicate, and viruses can affect a computer, there is no central security division of any computer company that remotely scans for viruses in anyone’s computers. This should also set off that RED ALERT warning.
What to do when someone calls
This applies primarily to calls you may receive claiming to be from a well-known corporation, or a company you do regular business with — such as a bank, or the phone, utility or internet company — trying to make you give them money immediately.
What do you do? Scam the scammer! They’re going to try to scare you into giving them money somehow, but don’t fall for it. Calmly ask for the person’s name and phone number. (“Oh, I see, yes, this does sound important. Please give me your name and phone number so I can get back to you right away if we get disconnected.”) This will make them think you believe their lies.
Tell them you’ll call them back when you have your payment information available. (“I’m sorry, I don’t have my wallet/purse handy, and that’s where I keep all my credit cards. But if you can wait five minutes, I’ll call you right back.”) This will set the hook, convincing them that they’re about to bilk another victim out of hundreds of dollars. If they insist on immediate payment, simply continue telling them you need to gather the information, and will call them back as soon as you have it.
You have no intention of calling them back or paying them a single penny, of course. But they don’t know that.
Once you’ve ended the call, put on your detective hat. Log in to your account — from whichever company they claimed to work for — and check your bill status yourself. For instance, if they claimed they were from APS or Navopache, log into your utility account. If they claimed they were from Frontier, log into your Frontier account. If they say they’re from your bank, log into your bank account. If you don’t do your billing online, just sort through your paper copies from the mail. You’ll surely see that everything is fine.
All legitimate companies have a phone number printed on their bills (as well as on their websites) that you can call if you have questions. Feel free to use that number. Call them up and tell them you think a scammer is trying to fox you, and ask them to confirm that everything is all right with your account, so you have the peace of mind.
If your scammer claimed they were from Microsoft or Apple, an antivirus company or an online retailer such as Amazon, you can skip the above, because no one from those companies will ever have a legitimate reason to call you out of the blue.
Then contact the FTC and report the individual for fraud. The FTC is the US Federal Trade Commission, and they are very interested in these people. They enjoy learning about them, investigating them, paying them visits, having conversations with them (often with the assistance of one or more arresting officers), taking them to court, prosecuting them and putting them in prison — which is where they belong.
The place to go to report fraud is the FTC’s website, reportfraud.ftc.gov. There are easy-to-follow steps, where you’ll be able to fill in all the details about the call you received, including the information you gathered from your fraudulent caller, such as their phone number.
If you think you’ve been scammed
It’s natural to feel embarrassed, but don’t be. These conmen are sleazy, sneaky and vile, and are masters at telling smooth lies and confusing people. They should feel ashamed of themselves. You shouldn’t.
Call your bank or credit card company and tell them you think someone has scammed you. To the extent they’re able, they will help you. In the best of circumstances, they’ll be able to cancel or reverse the charges. If instead you paid by gift-card or wire transfer, you may be out of luck, but call anyway. Banks are insured against credit- and bank-card fraud, so reversing a charge on a fraudulent transaction doesn’t cost them anything.
And be sure to go to the FTC’s website and report the scammer. Also, call your local police department. While they may not be able to offer direct help, they should have some advice about law-enforcement agencies you can contact. You may not see your money again — but you might help put a scammer away in prison.
Why it works
These scams often work, and the question of why they work is answered by one word: Emotion.
The human mind is one of the most fabulous information-processing systems the world has ever seen, and when its intelligence is working at full tilt, we get rewards such as physics, democracy, lifesaving medicines, great works of art and wonderful technology.
But that intelligence is perched atop a wobbly pile of emotional responses that react most strongly to fear, flattery and anger. Any time anyone is aiming for your emotions, they’re probably trying to unseat your intelligence; and when they’re successful, you may be prone to a scam. Scammers know this, and they’re ruthless about using that knowledge.
The most important thing to remember for self-defense is plausibility. These fraudsters and thieves will spin a high-pressure, fast-talking story, and will try to engage your emotions in an attempt to bypass your intelligence. They’ll appeal to your vanity, they’ll try to convince you that fabulous riches are just one step away, or they’ll try to scare you. That’s all a smokescreen. They’re just trying to hide the implausible nature of their claims.
It comes down to this: If it feels too good to be true, it’s probably not true; and if it seems too scary to believe, it’s probably not anything to be scared about. Remember that, and you’ll find it easy to see and avoid all kinds of traps.
