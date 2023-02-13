On Feb. 14 in 1912, Arizona was officially admitted into the Union. Over the past few days, and probably over the next few, Arizona news readers will be overwhelmed with stories about the state's influence, its history and the effect it had on the Southwest.
But what of the men and women who have researched the dense, rich history of Arizona? How many stories have you read about the journalists and historians who work tirelessly to ensure Arizona’s past remains secure and accessible?
For many years, the White Mountains was home to one of these individuals. She walked among us, cataloging the ebbs and flows of the people who have lived here and brought them to understand the Grand Canyon State was more than a tourist attraction.
Arizona is home to over 7 million people, all from different walks of life, made up of diverse backgrounds and beliefs brought together by a unique history. And while she may not know where that history would lead them, she knew how it began.
Jo Baeza, one of the most talented and prolific writers to ever grace the White Mountains, literally wrote the book on Arizona history. While other publications are busy re-chronicling those stories, we’ll be recording the past of one of the women who dedicated herself to them.
Joan “Jo” Johnson was born on April 28, 1931, in New Ulm, Minnesota, to a pioneer family. She grew up in her great-grandparents' hotel, the Dacotah House, which was used as a hospital to treat refugees and survivors during the Dakota Conflict of 1862.
Even before she was born, American history flowed in her blood.
In 2017, Baeza told the White Mountain Independent she knew she wanted to move to Arizona to live life as a cowboy before she was 5 years old. The idea was instilled in her after viewing classic Western films, many of which prominently featured Gene Autry, her “favorite cowboy.”
During an interview with Robert Stieve, editor in chief at Arizona Highways magazine, she said, “My dad took me to Saturday afternoon cowboys movies when I was only 5 or 6. We’d get a sack of popcorn from the old popcorn wagon and walk to the picture show.”
Before she made her way to the Southwest, Baeza relocated to Washington state, where her father took a contract for the Boeing Renton Factory in 1943, during World War II. After a short while, she moved back to the Midwest and graduated high school in Belleville, Kansas, in 1949.
Over the following six years, Baeza attended Stanford University in California, University of Nottingham in England and the University of New Mexico. She would graduate from Stanford in 1954 with a bachelor’s degree in English literature and a minor in history.
With a degree in her back pocket and a few years of travel under her belt, Baeza finally made her way to northern Arizona, where she would live for the remainder of her life. Soon after her arrival, she began writing for Arizona Highways.
Her first story was published in June 1956, titled “The Hash Knife Outfit,” under her maiden name. Her candid yet vivid writing style earned a plethora of accolades from both her readership and the news media. Over the next six decades, she would become the longest-tenured writer for the magazine.
Two years after starting at Arizona Highways, she married cattleman Cooney Jeffers. They lived together on a ranch south of Holbrook, and she would later write about those years in her 1964 book “Ranch Wife” under the name “Jo Jeffers.”
The story recalls her life as a wife and a rancher, offering an insider’s look into the time and effort a “rancher’s life” demands. Many consider the story a classic recollection of Western culture and a deep, honest reflection of her life, her routines and her outlook.
Baeza’s marriage ended in 1965, prompting a move to Pinetop after the divorce. When not writing for Arizona Highways, she taught part time at Northern Pioneer College and worked for the USDA Forest Service as a lookout during fire seasons.
A 1967 excerpt from her story, titled “Not So Lonely,” reads, “A lookout’s days are long and confining, but different, every one. You wait for July and August, when the clouds will swell and darken in the southeast and come rolling over Baldy to bring rain to the thirsty land. Then, our peaceful mountains will be safe for another year.”
In 1965, she married J.P.S. Brown, a fellow Western author. For about eight years, she lived with her husband and her two stepchildren, Bill and Paula Brown. She continued writing for Arizona Highways (under the name Jo Jeffers Brown) until her second divorce in 1974.
One year later, she married Luis Mario Baeza, the man whose name she would carry for the rest of her life. Richard Windau recalled meeting her and her husband while having a barn installed on his property.
“He rode in on a horse with silver on his boots, belt buckle and hat,” Windau said, “and she was dressed like it was just any other day. I’ll always remember how she looked up at him while he was on his horse. It was obvious how much she loved him. You could see it in her eyes.”
Their marriage would end amicably in 1981, and they remained close friends. After her divorce and now at age 50, Baeza began a career with the Independent, writing a weekly column called "Mountain Life."
“She was a rancher, so she was used to critters being around, and it never seemed to bother her too much,” said Deborah Herbein, a WMI co-worker. “One day, she came in to work and said, ‘I didn’t get much sleep last night. The mice in my pantry were having a party, so after a while I had to yell at them to get them to go to sleep.’ She had such a great sense of humor.”
Shannon Bryant, a WMI co-worker of Baeza’s for 15 years, said, “You could not push Jo Baeza with a feather; she had a strong backbone. She was not a pushover by any stretch of the imagination, but she always had a smile on her face, and she was always good for a laugh.”
Over the next 18 years, she received five first-place awards from the Arizona Newspapers Association for her column and an Arizona Highways Silver Award for her story “Springtime in the Mountains.”
In her award-winning piece, she wrote, “In the mountains, spring comes suddenly, throwing open the door of morning like a child home from school. Running water sings in every stream, standing water glistens in every depression. The aseptic smell of winter gives way to a scent so musky and fertile and permeating it shakes the senses.”
Her column “received extensive praise for its mix of humor, history and even its ability to make readers cry,” and earned her an Arizona Culturekeeper nomination (and win) from Official State Historian Marshall Trimble.
“I've known Jo for many, many years and have read her wonderful stories,” Trimble told the Independent. “She's one of the best at preserving Arizona's ranching history and culture. I often suggest to Arizona history aficionados to read her classic book, ‘Ranch Wife,’ and many have commented that it's the best book on ranching they've ever read.”
In 2001, Baeza received the Sharlot Hall Award from Prescott’s Sharlot Hall Museum: an award given to Arizona women who help bring awareness to Arizona’s past. Still, Baeza had yet to supply the world with her definitive work — her true contribution to preserving Arizona’s history.
After self-publishing a collection of poems, “Eagles at Noon,” in 2011, her book, “Arizona: The Making of a State” was published in 2012 as an official Arizona Centennial Legacy project and was sponsored by the Arizona Historical Advisory Board.
The book’s foreword, written by Trimble, reads, “Ms. Baeza left no stone unturned in her narrative on Arizona’s rocky road to statehood. The (book) is Jo Baeza’s birthday gift to the great state of Arizona and it’s a dandy.”
Her tenure with Arizona Highways earned her the respect of countless readers from throughout the state, and her column with the Independent turned her in to the “White Mountains' sweetheart.” But her territorial history piece solidified her place in Arizona’s textbooks and in the hearts of her fellow writers and historians.
“She was a mentor, a friend and my Auntie Jo,” said Wiley Acheson, corporate key accounts manager for WMI. “She was always graceful, compassionate and caring even through her battle with scleroderma and its painful effects. Until her last breath, she cared deeply about others and seemed to wait as to not inconvenience them.”
Shortly after the release of “Making of a State,” Baeza contracted scleroderma, also known as systemic sclerosis: “a group of rare diseases that involve the hardening and tightening of the skin. It may also cause problems in the blood vessels, internal organs and digestive tract,” according to the Mayo Clinic website.
In October 2017, she wrote a letter to the editor of the Independent, reading, “Thank you, dear friends, for all your kindness the past few months while I struggle with this crazy disease. I probably wouldn’t be here to write this if it weren’t for your prayers, encouragement, visits, treats, household care, rides and laughs.”
Her last Arizona Highways story, “At Home in the woods,” was published in July 2017. Her last story with the Independent, “Interview with a hero” about Sen. John McCain, was published Sept. 4, 2018, 10 days after the senator’s death.
Baeza would pass, peacefully, at her home in Pinetop on Nov. 16, 2018. Her ashes were laid to rest at the Johnson family plot in Minnesota. Her obituary read, “Always the picture of grace and compassion, even in her suffering, Jo prayed for her caregivers and friends before herself.”
Morgan Brown, former city attorney for the city of Show Low, managed her estate after her passing. In an email, he said, “Her father left an extensive autograph collection of many famous people and presidents to the town of New Ulm. Many town officials wanted to sell the collection, but she fought to preserve it and make sure that all could enjoy it.”
Ryan Reinhold, a former Navajo County constable and former justice of the peace, said, “Jo was one of a kind. A graduate of an Ivy League university, she was politically conservative and a devout Catholic but made fast friends of folks of all stripes. The door to her home in Pinetop was open to strangers and friends who came to trade stories.”
Any White Mountain resident would be hard-pressed to find someone unfamiliar with Baeza, or to find anyone with something bad to say about her. Her humility was known throughout the region, surpassed only by her love of Arizona and the details that make it such a unique and vibrant state.
Few knew those details better than Baeza, and few have worked as hard as she did to document and preserve them. Every Arizonan owes her a debt that can never be repaid, but it’s a debt she wouldn’t collect even if she could.
In 2017, she wrote, “I can’t say that life is better for kids in the White Mountains today than it was 50 years ago, but it is different. Today, kids have endless opportunities to learn, to grow, to be who they want to be. In the meantime, they get to wake up every morning to the same natural wonders that have been attracting good people since long before 1964.”
One thing is certain: Life is better today than it once was, because of the efforts of a few key people who understood the importance of knowing where you’ve been to better understand where you’re going.
It’s a key lesson that Baeza taught her friends, family, coworkers and neighbors over her 87 years of life, and because of her work it’s a lesson that will be taught for many generations to come. Even though her body rests about 1,359 miles away from her former home in Pinetop, her spirit will live forever in the White Mountains.
Her book is one of the best I've ever read about Arizona history; highly recommend!!
