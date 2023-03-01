US Capitol
Wikimedia Commons

WASHINGTON — Arizona officials told a House committee Tuesday that local law enforcement and health care workers are ill-equipped to handle the recent surge of immigration at the southern border.

Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Dr. Robert Trenschel, president and CEO of the Yuma Regional Medical Center, testified as part of a House Homeland Security Committee hearing on the “border crisis.” It was the latest in a string of GOP hearings – two of which were held this month in Arizona border communities – attacking the Biden administration for its handling of the border.

