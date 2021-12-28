While we had a better monsoon season this year, the drought continues for our area. Drought is one of the stressors that can lead to bark beetle infestations. Bark beetles contribute to the death of thousands of ponderosa pines in Arizona each year. Most often, when larger trees are attacked and killed they have been weakened by drought, lightning, construction activity or they have been growing on poor sites.
Evidence of Infestation: Fading needles (changing from green to a light straw color) is often the first sign of a beetle attack. Depending on the attacking species, the fading can either begin at the crown of the tree working its way down or from the bottom up. This can take a few weeks to one year after the attack and eventually the needles will turn brown or red. Another sign is dust caused by boring in the bark crevices at the tree base. Often, numerous small pitch tubes (globules of pitch ¾ to 1 ¼ “ in diameter) appear on the trunk of infested trees. The tubes generally have a creamy appearance. The presence of one or two pitch tubes may not mean that a beetle was successful.
Prevention and Control: Freshly cut ponderosa pine slash and firewood are subject to attack by bark beetles. Trees cut during the late summer and fall are seldom successfully attacked, because the inner bark dries during the fall and winter. The inner bark of trees cut from January-July remains moist and suitable for beetle habitat. Publications AZ1488 and AZ1370 contain additional information on treating slash, green pine limbs and firewood to prevent bark beetles.
Once a beetle infestation starts in the neighborhood all live pine trees are targets for an attack, but some trees are more easily infected than others are. Trees that have been damaged or weakened by blasting, excavation, raising of the soil grade, lightning, disease, lack of water, septic systems, or other stresses are usually not able to withstand an attack as well as a healthy tree.
There are no practical and effective sprays or injections to stop an attack on green trees. Insecticides are not recommended once bark beetles have successfully attacked a tree. Un-infested trees can be protected by spraying with insecticides. When spraying, the entire trunk of the tree up to 4” diameter must be covered. This is a protective measure only. Insecticide will not kill beetles once they enter the tree. You must use a product that is especially formulated for bark beetles. Typical home and garden insecticides will be ineffective. (See AZ1380 for more information on controlling bark beetles with insecticide).
Healthy trees offer some resistance to attack. Watering during dry periods (when less than 2 inches of moisture per month occurs) can help keep trees healthy. Thinning out dense stands of trees will make more water available for the remaining trees. When the entire crown begins to fade, there is no hope of saving the tree, and it should be removed as quickly as possible to prevent further infestation of other trees. Once the entire crown has turned yellowish brown, it is generally too late to stop the spread because the beetles have already flown to attack nearby trees.
Information pulled from Arizona Cooperative Extension Publication AZ1300 (www.extension.arizona.edu/publications)
