On Thursday, The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in Pinetop will add another year to its nearly decade-long tradition of providing free Thanksgiving dinners to the community.
Pamela Arlaud is the proud mother of Evan and Trevor Lehr, the two men who own the Lodge. Unlike most mothers who will be preparing a festive feast for about five to 10 people, Arlaud is estimating she and others will serve about 250 people in the ninth year of the tradition.
“Originally, our family would prepare the meal and serve it to the people who came in,” Arlaud said. “Then it progressed to where it was big enough that some of the staff wanted to be involved. Last year, it got so big we had to ask for volunteers.”
Last November, as she was preparing the community dinner, she told the White Mountain Independent of how her children had decided to buy the business in 2012 and envisioned it as a Cheers-style bar, named after a television show from the 1980s and ’90s.
The first community dinner was founded as a means for the Lodge owners to give back to their community. Arlaud said she couldn’t remember how many had come during the first dinner, but the 2021 dinner saw about 200.
“It’s grown every year since we started so we expect this year will be no different. We don’t limit access to only our regulars. We invite everyone we can get the word to,” she said.
Arlaud has designated herself as “head turkey cooker” as she has since the beginning. “It’s a little joke I say,” she said, “not because I’m the only one who can do it but because everyone else is going to be too busy.”
Her family has been busy preparing and organizing since early October. Arlaud said she and staff have prepared by stocking up on paper goods and non-perishable foods needed for the dinner.
The dinner will consist of Thanksgiving dinner staples of turkey, dressing, yams, green-bean casserole, and Arlaud’s “personal specialty” of mashed potatoes.
“We stick to homemade as much as we can. We don’t like to cut corners, so we put in the extra work,” she said.
That extra work began Sunday evening when Arlaud and her family began cutting vegetables and chilling them in water. Her specialty potatoes are the results of over 100 pounds of fresh potatoes being peeled, cut and hand-mashed.
“The actual cooking won’t start until Wednesday morning and then it’s non-stop until we’re serving plates. It takes a lot of work to get organized, but the last 24 hours are cook, sleep, cook,” she said.
Arlaud stresses that the meal is completely free to anyone who visits the Lodge. “All walks of life are invited to come. There’s no barriers. Rich or poor, white or Black, we’ve seen everyone come through and eat with us. It’s an incredible feeling to sit and have a family meal with all these people. It’s very heartwarming.”
The tradition speaks to Arlaud personally as a mother and grandmother.
“Of course it’s wonderful to see how successful my boys are and how willing they are to give back, but it’s very touching to see my grandkids willing to help. It gives me hope for the future,” she said.
“Honestly, the whole days’ worth of emotion can be a lot to handle. At first, everything’s hectic and chaotic and eventually it slows down and you can take the scene in. I see all those people who are having a meal with family when they may not have before. And they’re with my family who worked to put that all together. It’s beautiful. It just feels right.”
The Lodge is at 857 E. White Mountain Blvd. in Pinetop. The bar is taking reservations for 1, 3 and 5 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day. For more information about the event, call 928-358-4602.
