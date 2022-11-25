The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill Thanksgiving 2022
On Thursday, The Lodge Sports Bar & Grill in Pinetop will add another year to its nearly decade-long tradition of providing free Thanksgiving dinners to the community.

Pamela Arlaud is the proud mother of Evan and Trevor Lehr, the two men who own the Lodge. Unlike most mothers who will be preparing a festive feast for about five to 10 people, Arlaud is estimating she and others will serve about 250 people in the ninth year of the tradition.

