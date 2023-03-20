PINETOP-LAKESIDE — At the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council meeting on Thursday, March 16, the council voted unanimously in favor of amending the town code, requiring short-term rental owners to obtain a license from the town at an annual cost of $250. Jeremiah Loyd, community development director, addressed the council about the need to amend the code. He said this amendment will allow the town to regulate short-term rentals. Loyd said there have been a number of issues with short-term rentals and this amended town code will give the town some teeth when issues arise.

Raj Buch, principal investigator at Arizona State University, and Bill Campbell, a portfolio manager at ASU, presented a hub-and-spoke model for recycling on behalf of the Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service. The project is intended to bring recycling to rural communities and is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

