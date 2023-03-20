PINETOP-LAKESIDE — At the Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council meeting on Thursday, March 16, the council voted unanimously in favor of amending the town code, requiring short-term rental owners to obtain a license from the town at an annual cost of $250. Jeremiah Loyd, community development director, addressed the council about the need to amend the code. He said this amendment will allow the town to regulate short-term rentals. Loyd said there have been a number of issues with short-term rentals and this amended town code will give the town some teeth when issues arise.
Raj Buch, principal investigator at Arizona State University, and Bill Campbell, a portfolio manager at ASU, presented a hub-and-spoke model for recycling on behalf of the Rob and Melani Walton Sustainability Solutions Service. The project is intended to bring recycling to rural communities and is federally funded by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.
Buch said it’s more costly to offer recycling to rural communities. “The idea of a hub-and-spoke system is to aggregate recyclable waste from many communities, surrounding communities around a 50-mile radius let’s say,” he said. The hub-and-spoke model has worked in states like New Mexico and Iowa, he said.
Pinetop-Lakeside Public Works and Walton Solutions Service are a part of the project, along with ASU students, the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality and the New Mexico Recycling Coalition. Pinetop-Lakeside Public Works has applied for a federal grant to help with the recycling efforts in the town. PTLS Public Works applied for over $500,000.00 of grant money. The results of the grant application will be known in April.
The council then voted on several items.
Public Works Director Matt Patterson addressed the council about the need to chip-seal some roads in the town. Patterson said chip seal can last anywhere for 15 to 20 years and has worked well in this area. The council voted unanimously to approve funding for a chip seal project that will repair several roads that are in rough shape due to being snow packed during the winter.
One item brought before the council was a rate increase for attorney services with Sims Mackin, Ltd. Town Manager Keith Johnson said Mackin has worked at the same rate for 16 years. Johnson said Mackin has always been available when issues arise and has provided good counsel to the town for years. The council voted in favor of increasing Mackin’s hourly billing rate to $225.00.
The council also voted unanimously in favor of allowing stormwater retention systems in situations where it’s necessary. Previously, stormwater retention systems were not allowed.
Lastly, the council voted unanimously to accept the town’s annual financial comprehensive report, along with the annual expenditure and limitation report for the year ending June 30, 2022.
