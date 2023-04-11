The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department hopes to move into its new headquarters by the end of next year. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new building took place on March 5 at 1360 N. Niels Hansen Lane in Lakeside.
The department has been in their current building since 1985. The building was used as a Blue Ridge school before the PTLS Police Department moved in. It's an outdated building and the police department has outgrown it.
“For those of you who have not had the opportunity to see the conditions inside our current police department building, trust me when I tell you it is cramped, old and very much in need of a face lift,” said PTLS Mayor Stephanie Irwin.
Irwin said the Town of PTLS explored a few different options for the new police building over the last few years in hopes of giving the “police department the type of building that not only will make them proud to call home, but will dramatically improve the safety of our officers and our community.”
Irwin thanked her fellow town council members for their work on the project. She also recognized PTLS Town Manager Keith Johnson and PTLS Assistant Town Manager Kevin Rodolph for their leadership and work in moving the project forward. She then went on to thank PTLS Public Works Director Matt Patterson and his team for overseeing the site preparation and construction of the new building.
“They have put in countless hours to prepare for today,” Irwin said.
“Finally, I want to acknowledge our Police Chief Dan Barnes, Commander Daniel Wilkey, all of our sworn officers who work to keep us safe and secure every day, our police administrative staff and our wonderful volunteers in policing.”
Irwin hopes the police department will be in its new home by the end of 2024.
