The Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department hopes to move into its new headquarters by the end of next year. A groundbreaking ceremony for the new building took place on March 5 at 1360 N. Niels Hansen Lane in Lakeside.

The department has been in their current building since 1985. The building was used as a Blue Ridge school before the PTLS Police Department moved in. It's an outdated building and the police department has outgrown it.

