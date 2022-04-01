PINETOP-LAKESIDE — A McNary teenager missing for nearly four days was located on Tuesday night.

The runaway female juvenile was located in the Lakeside area following a collaborated search by the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department, tribal Police, the community and the family.

The four-day search was conducted near the Lakeside campground.

Authorities located a witness who spotted the juvenile on Saturday night, leading authorities to investigate the area further.

Police searched a nearby residence that was occupied by an acquaintance of the juvenile. The juvenile was found near the residence and returned safely to her family in McNary.

