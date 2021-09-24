09/04/21-A traffic stop in the 500 block of east White Mountain Blvd resulted in the arrest of Mario Begaye, 45, of Chinle for Dui slightest, Dui with Bac of .08 or more, Dui with Bac .15 or more and Dui with Bac > .20. He was cited and released to a responsible party.
09/05/21-A reckless driving call in the area of SR260/Penrod Lane resulted in the arrest of Leo Nachu Jr, 42, of Pinetop for Dui slightest, Dui greater than .08 and Dui .15-.19. He was cited and released to a responsible party.
09/08/21-A traffic stop in the area of SR260/Stephens Dr resulted in the arrest of Angela Yellowhair, 45, of Winslow for Dui slightest, Dui greater than .08 and Dui with Bac .15-.19. She was later cited and released.
09/09/21-In Pinetop, Rudy Martin, 53, of Whiteriver was arrested on two outstanding warrants for his arrest out of Pinetop Justice Court for failing to appear on liquor and disorderly conduct charges. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail in Holbrook.
Felony Cases
Gerald Pello
09/06/21-In the 500 block of west White Mountain Blvd, Officers responded to an intoxicated male wielding a knife and threatening a neighbor, after the neighbor tried to stop the man’s daughter from driving impaired. Gerald Pello, 47, of Lakeside was arrested for disorderly conduct with a deadly weapon. He was transported to the Navajo County Jail Annex in show Low.
Devin Chowbig
09/07/21-Officers responded to a residence in the 1600 block of east Fir Ln regarding an in-progress residential burglary. Davin, Chowbig, 20, of Whiteriver forced entry in an occupied residence, the homeowner of the residence held Chowbig until Police arrived. Investigation also revealed Chowbig attempted to burglarized another residence in the neighborhood. He was arrested for two counts of burglary 2nd degree and two counts of possession of burglary tools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.