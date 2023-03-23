PTLS News

PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council voted unanimously in favor of requiring short-term rental licensing. Owners of short-term rentals will be required to obtain a short-term rental license annually. The cost of the license will be $250.00.

“We’ll bring an amended fee schedule in a few weeks,” said Jeremiah Loyd, community development director, “What we’re proposing is to put forward this ordinance amendment. It will go into Title 5. It’ll be similar to how our business licenses are operated and regulated through that same title.”

