PINETOP-LAKESIDE — The Pinetop-Lakeside Town Council voted unanimously in favor of requiring short-term rental licensing. Owners of short-term rentals will be required to obtain a short-term rental license annually. The cost of the license will be $250.00.
“We’ll bring an amended fee schedule in a few weeks,” said Jeremiah Loyd, community development director, “What we’re proposing is to put forward this ordinance amendment. It will go into Title 5. It’ll be similar to how our business licenses are operated and regulated through that same title.”
Loyd said this change will give the town some teeth in regulating short-term rentals. This will allow the town to charge penalty fees for violations. The first violation fee will be $500.00, the second penalty is $1000.00 and the third penalty will be $3500.00.
According to a staff report, “The license can be suspended for 3 violations or for 1 serious violation, such as the owner committing a felony or if a renter is seriously injured while at the residence.”
Short-term rental owners will also be required to hold insurance for their rental, must notify neighbors of the property being rented and must post the license number on the property.”
Resident Jeff Bundt, asked the council if anyone will be grandfathered in and not have to pay the license fee. Mayor Stephanie Irwin answered saying, “Anybody operating one of these types of facilities in our community will be required to get this license.” She added that nobody will be exempt from the license requirement.
“This is a big issue in our community,” said Loyd.
The Town of PTLS regularly receives complaints about short-term rentals. Irwin said some of the most common complaints are loud parties, too many guests at one property, guests parking on the street or in neighboring yards and trash cans being put out days before the trash is picked up.
“This issue has been coming up consistently over the past several years. The state has somewhat tied our hands in our ability to regulate/license short-term rentals but last year a bill passed and was signed by the governor allowing us to at least license them so we can make sure they are complying with sales tax laws and our local ordinances,” Irwin said.
When asked how this will benefit the community, Irwin said, “The benefit to the community will be enforcing the rental tax on these folks to level the playing field with our traditional lodging options – hotels, motels, resorts. This revenue stream supports our advertising efforts. It will also give the surrounding neighbors a way to lodge a complaint if the location is causing concerns for the immediate neighborhood. Registering with the town will give us contact information so our staff knows exactly whom to contact if there is a problem.”
Irwin added that this is a work in progress. She said the town council has been watching to see what other communities have been doing and what is working and what is not working.
When asked about how the town will enforce short-term rental licensing, Irwin said, “The Town has been exploring the option of contracting with a service that monitors all available advertising venues for the rentals and then lets them know they need to register. One such company has estimated there are approximately 400 within the town limits.
“I believe they are advertised on many platforms and this would allow us to make sure as many as possible are complying,” she said.
