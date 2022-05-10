PINETOP — It was no ordinary Cinco de Mayo celebration for Tamara Clemans.
Flanked by over 30 colleagues, friends and family members from across Arizona, on Thursday Clemans took the oath of office to fulfill the duties of postmaster at the Pinetop post office.
Jorge Lopez, post office operations manager from Tucson, performed the swearing-in ceremony Thursday morning.
Clemans is Pinetop’s ninth postmaster, with the first Pinetop postmaster taking office in 1948.
The history of the Postal Service dates back even further to when Benjamin Franklin, who had served as postmaster in Philadelphia, was appointed as the first postmaster general in 1753, a position he held until 1774. During his tenure, Franklin made numerous improvements to the primitive courier system that served the original 13 colonies, which later became the foundation for many aspects of today’s mail system.
The Postal Service went through numerous incarnations until 1971, when Congress turned the Post Office Department into the U.S. Postal Service, an independent agency of the executive branch of the federal government.
Clemans’ history with the Postal Service began 27 years ago as a letter carrier in Chandler. Her first management detail was in 2009 at a district office and, just a year later, she began filling in as acting postmaster in Hayden, Stanfield and Miami.
Born and raised in Florence, while growing up Clemans and her family often visited the White Mountains. She knew from the beginning 27 years ago that her goal was to finish her career as a postmaster in the pines where she would eventually retire.
Continuing to move up the ladder, the first promotion for Clemans as an actual postmaster was in 2014 in Texas, where she subsequently served in three postmaster positions.
After Texas, Clemans returned to Arizona where she served as postmaster in Winkelman and Heber. When the Pinetop postmaster position became vacant in September 2020, Clemans was invited to fill in as acting postmaster.
Her career dream came true when she was officially given the position of postmaster at the Pinetop post office last January, and the job was sealed on Thursday with the swearing-in ceremony.
“During my 27 years, I’ve had the opportunity to work with some amazing leaders who have truly inspired and impacted my life and my career. I would not be standing here without their leadership, guidance and support,” Clemans recalled.
In addition to the 10 employees she oversees at the Pinetop post office, Clemans also serves as postmaster for the McNary post office. She recognized her “incredible staff for their hard work, dedication and dependability.”
She also thanked her family and her fiancé for their love and encouragement, and for always supporting her career aspirations.
Clemans closed by sharing a favorite quote from Helen Keller, “Alone we can do so little; together we can do so much.”
