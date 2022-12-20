A local woman afflicted with a variety of mental problems is speaking out about issues she has with the Old Concho Community Assistance Center and the Lakeside-area property she rents from the program.
OCCAC manages several properties across northern Arizona to combat homelessness and assist in rapid rehousing, specifically for families with severe mental illnesses or disabilities. The program offers utility bill assistance, grocery assistance via food boxes and operates a thrift store that sells donated items at discounted rates.
When Deborah Cartwright first heard about OCCAC she felt she fit the criteria perfectly. At the time, she was experiencing homelessness in Holbrook and was directed to an OCCAC location in Winslow.
Cartwright, 63, is categorized as a patient affected by severe mental illness. She’s dealing with a traumatic brain injury, Parkinson’s disease, fibromyalgia, spinal stenosis and lupus, so she believed was a good candidate for the program.
OCCAC enables her to pay $167 a month in rent, which is reasonable for someone who is unable to work. A combination of disability and Social Security income allows her to pay her rent and buy essentials.
She spends much of her time and effort volunteering at Veterans Village Thrift Store in Pinetop-Lakeside, but recently she’s been using her volunteer work to escape her living situation.
Cartwright said that the property she was provided has become run down in the five years since she moved in. The property sits just south of White Mountain Animal Hospital, off the corner of North Niels Hansen Lane and Highway 260.
When viewing the property from the street, it’s easy to notice a broken wooden fence, that Cartwright claims has been down for over a year without hearing of any intention to fix or replace it.
This is easily the most minor issue Cartwright has been dealing with when factoring in the outdated and damaged sewage and water piping, broken windows and lack of a good water heater.
“God bless it, I’m so thankful that I have (this) opportunity, but I don’t think that I deserve this,” she confessed. “I feel like I’m being abused.”
Cartwright has been assigned three different case managers during her time with OCCAC. “They’ve never taken care of anything here. I’ve complained multiple times over the past two years, and I can’t recall a single thing that’s changed,” she said.
Cartwright said she’s filed multiple complaints, specifically about the outdated sewage and water system she has in her unit. She claims the water comes out “dirty and filmy. When I used to shower, I would find little pieces of (expletive) in my hair and on my skin.”
She has since taken to washing herself using store-bought water. The smell, however, has lingered outside her property since she first mentioned it to OCCAC.
“It’s horrific; I can barely breathe. Even when I’m walking outside in the fresh air you can still smell it,” she said. “OCCAC and the (property) owner go back and forth between who should be paying to keep this place up to code and me and my livelihood are stuck in the middle.”
Cartwright said she asked her old case manager (who was removed from her case within the past few months for reasons she is unaware of) for the property owner’s name and contact information to see if they may be able to help with her situation, but says she was never given a name.
Cartwright said she is grateful for the property and the help it’s provided in dealing with her medical issues on a fixed budget but doesn’t believe she should be subject to such unsavory living conditions.
“I shake if I think where I would be without it. A lot of people won’t say anything because they’re afraid. Eventually, you just get fed up and start thinking, ‘People shouldn’t be treated like this. This isn’t right and it shouldn’t be allowed,’ ” she said.
Messages with OCCAC via phone and email were left unanswered.
