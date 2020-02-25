PINETOP – On Feb. 19, Kamellia Kellywood, widow of fallen White Mountain Apache Police Officer David Kellywood, made a trip to Doubletree Bridal and Pendleton Boutique in Pinetop. She and her husband David had been there three years before, together, to plan their wedding. This day was for Kamellia to pick out the traditional Pendleton blanket to be placed over her husband’s casket, an Apache tradition.
Owner Lisa Brownlow has assisted many couples with their weddings and that experience becomes part of the wedding party’s memory, as well as her own. The experience of choosing a Pendleton blanket and fitting Kamellia’s young sons and a nephew in tuxedos for a funeral was more difficult than usual because she had actually become friends with David and Kamellia.
“We became legitimate friends after the wedding,” said Brownlow. “The day of the wedding she sent me photos. They were two amazing people — her spirit, and he was just so kind-hearted.”
Brownlow had asked another police officer whose wedding she had handled to be there when Kamellia arrived, hoping to offer her some comfort.
“They talked about their weddings,” said Brownlow.
“The kids actually provided a really good vibe. Kamellia was quiet and tired.”
Of course, the business at hand had to be handled and Browlow said they got through it, but not without tears.
The Pendleton blanket is an Apache burial tradition.
According to Jerry Gloshay, Jr., chief of staff for Chairwoman Gwendena Lee-Gatewood, “It is an Apache tradition just like a Christmas tree is a tradition, or hunting for Easter eggs is a tradition.”
“This was developed from a former vice chair who was a hardcore pastor recognizing (its) significance. It has a native design and like in the movies and from the past, other tribes got wrapped in a blanket. Before Pendleton they were wrapped in whatever was available,” he explained. “It is a symbol of them going to their final resting place wrapped in a blanket. It is not fancy.”
“The tradition was started by Vice Chairman Timothy Hinton. He started something new. Every death since then, the tribe would buy a blanket and put over the casket. It’s looks beautiful and is quality.”
Gloshay also said that the blanket belongs to the deceased but some families have chosen not to do so, and it is up to their discretion. He says with the Chairwoman they can choose flowers or a blanket. He explained that current Vice Chairman, Jerome Kasey, assisted Hinton and continues that tradition.
The Pendleton product is one that is well-known among tribes and is known world-wide. All of the Pendleton products are about quality and a store must meet certain standards to carry their product. Brownlow’s store has carried Pendleton for around 35 years, dating back to her mother and grandmother.
Now, far too early, Officer Kellywood’s Pendleton blanket has been chosen for him for his journey to the spirit world.
