PINETOP — An Art Affair presents a holiday art and social event Sept. 3 thru the 5 at In Bloom Nursery in downtown Pinetop, located at 1327 E White Mountain Blvd.
The show hours are 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday and until 3 p.m. Sunday.
Many local and Southwest artists will attend, bringing loads of amazing artwork. Local metal art, kinetic garden spinners, original native paintings, fine photography and affordable to exquisite high end handmade jewelry will spotlight this event.
Country western accessories and wearables along with recycled wooden Americana will also be featured. Live music all weekend with Sedona’s Gina Machovina.
Classic guitar from Clapton to Beethoven. Show low’s Chainsaw Dave Barker will carve and raffle his bears and wildlife critters each day at 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m. for free. Be there on time for a chance to win!
There will be food and fresh squeezed lemonade, along with ice coffees and many soft ice cream flavors all weekend.
An Art Affair summer art shows encourage local and visiting art lovers to meet up with friends and enjoy the arts. Join us at In Bloom Nursery this holiday weekend for the very best art experience at the hometown White Mountain Art Affair art show. Admission is always free and parking is safe and plentiful.
