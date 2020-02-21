PINETOP — The Arizona Game and Fish Department wants you to know that their wildlife managers regularly donate game meat seized through the course of their official duties to local food banks.
As of February, the Department’s Pinetop Region, has donated approximately 1,650 pounds of seized game meat. For example, the Region has just recently donated 135 pounds of elk meat to Bread of Life Mission in Holbrook, 132 pounds of elk meat to Shepherds Kitchen in Snowflake and 80 pounds of elk meat to the Love Kitchen in Pinetop.
The game meat donations provide meals for local families in the community. The majority of game meat collected by Wildlife Managers come through seizures of unlawfully taken animals and self-reported violations. By law, when someone self-reports a hunting violation, the Department cannot allow that person to keep the animal.
“The food banks in Navajo and Apache counties are a great resource for us because we want the meat to go to a good cause,” says Justin Winter, Unit 4B Wildlife Manager. Justin went on to say that “area Wildlife Managers will go the ‘extra mile’ to make sure edible portions of seized animals do not go to waste. Game meat donations are a great way for us to give back to our local communities and help families in need every year.” The Department will continue efforts to help our local food banks and they greatly appreciate their partnership.
