LAKESIDE — Time is running out for the White Mountain Coalition Against Homelessness to find a new building to provide transitional housing, counseling and other support services to local people who find themselves between a rock and a hard place.
Approximately 17 people, half of whom are children, reside at Mountain Haven Inn in Pinetop according to Dave Sherman of the White Mountain Coalition Against Homelessness and long-time pastor and soldier in charge of the Salvation Army White Mountain Outpost.
The Coalition is made up of volunteers, church groups and Christian Community Outreach organization.
“We are not a homeless shelter; we are a transitional housing program,” says Sherman. “Our program is restrictive and we have accountability at every stage for everyone who stays here. We screen people to make sure they will succeed in the program. We don’t want to set people up for failure.”
“The fire department gave us until December 1 to be out of the hotel because there’s no sprinkler system,” says Sherman. “It’s the fire code and it’s because of the type of use.”
“We’ve done everything we were asked to do but the fire codes are on a national level so everyone has to follow them.”
Earlier this year the Coalition was several steps closer to a solution.
They were to be the recipients of $175,000 in Community Development Block Grant (CDBG) funds, allocated through Navajo County and the Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG).
The grant funding would have given the Coalition a significant head start in the purchase and remodel of a defunct school building at 411 N. 18th Place in Show Low.
Initailly the Coalition looked at a location on 18th Place, that didn’t work out. Now they have identified a new property at 40 South 11th Street that they say better meets their needs. The building most recently housed the Jefferson Academy School.
The bigger problem still comes down to funding.
The conditions of the CDBG grant didn’t align with the Coalition’s philosophy, so they are working overtime on a capital campaign to raise funds through grants and donations.
“We won’t take the CDGB funds because there are restrictions with us being able to talk about Jesus,” explains Sherman in a phone interview with the Independent on Wednesday, Oct. 2. “We are a Christian organization and we just feel like there are so many hoops to jump through to make this work and it’s going to take $30 to $40,000 for the building renovation.”
Coalition philosophy
“We love the Lord. We are seeking other funds. The building is one expense, but remodeling is another,” he adds. “We still want the building because it’s a perfect fit for what we are doing.”
“Sober living is a requirement and we do routine drug testing,” assures Sherman. “When a person comes into the program, we have 31 rules and they have to read them and agree to them. One strike and you’re out. We’re a very strict program. With that being said, we have a 78% percent success with people being able to get out and into their own homes.”
“Most importantly, we look to help the whole person be restored spiritually, mentally, physically and emotionally. “We want people to walk out of here feeling like a whole person – not feeling beat up so bad.”
“We teach our residents how to make decisions as part of our life skills class,” he explains. “This building will enable us to teach classes like this. We have no place right now that’s a good place for a classroom environment.”
But the clock is still ticking and two months is a short amount of time to raise funds, hold a public hearing, request and receive a zoning change and remodel a facility for the intended use.
Sherman says that several business owners have also jumped on board, offering to help remodel the building, if they obtain it. That includes the current building owner, who is now a Coalition member, according to Sherman.
“Chris Lewis with Forward Look Construction is also helping with the project,” says Sherman. “He has gotten other business owners and skilled people to volunteer their time and expertise free of charge. People want to help us with things like plumbing, electrical, etc.”
Provided the Coalition gets the money they need, they will still have to provide notice and hold a public hearing and request a zoning change for the property, and that could get complicated.
“The City of Show Low is requiring that we change the zoning from C-1 to C-2 in order to fit this building into the proper category,” explains Sherman. “But in order for a C-2 to happen, it must be connected to another C-2. That means we have to get some of our neighbors to change to C-2 as well. It’s better for every business because you can do more.”
“We have been speaking to the direct neighbors but we want the entire neighborhood to know what we are doing,” says Sherman.
“Step one is getting the zoning change,” says Sherman. “Then we will schedule a community meeting to answer questions and to reassure people exactly what the project is. We need them to understand what we are actually doing rather than the rumors.”
The Independent reached out to the City of Show Low in early September and confirmed with the Planning and Zoning Commission that “no actual application has been made” for a homeless shelter at the 11th Street location.
“Our conversations have been with interested individuals,” says Planning and Zoning Commission Director Justen Tregaskes. “As we have not received an application, there is no formal point of contact for reference.”
Moving day
“We’re still a ways off from moving our residents, but the December first deadline looms large in our minds,” says Sherman.
We’ re struggling — we’re punching away. We are kind of shadow boxing,” he added.
“There is such a need for housing and shelter of this type on the Mountain,” he explains. “For many people, it’s just life’s circumstance or some bad decisions that brought them to this point.”
“I don’t think we should punish people further if they are already in this situation. That’s why I have this passion for homelessness, I’ve been homeless. Sometimes life just happens to people. An abused spouse needs a way out or someone loses their job...”
For more information about the project or to get involved, call Dave Sherman at 928-242-0649.
