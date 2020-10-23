LAKESIDE — October is an important month for Daughters of the American Revolution or DAR. It is the month the DAR was founded and why they celebrate their National Day of Service in October.
Many of their projects this month are aimed at supporting our veterans. DAR members trace their ancestors to serving in or assisting the American Revolutionary War. This year, Karen Smith, of the Saguaro Chapter of the DAR, in Mesa is working with Maggie Heath, Executive Director of Veteran’s Village and Walking Down Ranch of Lakeside.
Smith, starting in her seasonal Rim Crest neighborhood, organized a food drive, raised funds, donated to the Veteran’s Village Thrift Store and her DAR chapter made and donated 35 no-sew blankets with patriotic themes. Accompanying each blanket was a “Thank You” note from members of the Saguaro DAR Chapter. The DAR group made the blankets Sunday at an outdoor pavilion in Mesa and those attending brought cases of food to further show their support for our veterans.
Veteran’s Village Thrift Store and Walking Down Ranch are 501©3 organizations that support area veterans with immediate assistance and housing. Their thrift store, at 1640 W. White Mountain Blvd. in Lakeside, accepts lightly used clothing, household items or furnishings as well as canned and dry food for their outreach. Also keep them in mind at Arizona income tax time when you can donate $200 per individual or $400 per joint return to Walking Down Ranch instead of the Arizona state treasury. Since 2014 Veteran’s Village and Walking Down Ranch have assisted over 1,000 White Mountain veterans.
DAR has served America for 130 years as its foremost cheerleader. In 1928, the Daughters began work on a building as a memorial to the Constitution. John Russell Pope, architect of the Jefferson Memorial, was commissioned to design the performing arts center, known as DAR Constitution Hall. Today, DAR Constitution Hall is the only structure erected in tribute to the Constitution of the United States of America.
Known as the largest women’s patriotic organization in the world, DAR has 170,000 members with approximately 3,000 chapters in all 50 states and 11 foreign countries. The DAR has long promoted patriotism through commemorative celebrations, memorials, scholarships and activities for children, and programs for new immigrants.
For more information about DAR and its programs visit www.dar.org or call (202) 628-1776.
