PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Were it not for COVID-19, the council chambers at the town’s April 2 bi-monthly meeting would have surely been filled to capacity. At the virtual council meeting, no doubt watched by the Save Our Park (SOP) group and its many donors and supporters and the U.S. Forest Service, council unanimously approved the acceptance of the donation agreement between the town and the Peter and Nancy Salter Family Foundation, Inc., for the purchase of 107.88 acres of Woodland Lake Park — the developed portion of the park.
Thirty-three years in the making, the long-held dream of the town — to be able to control the future use and destiny of Woodland Lake Park – is becoming a reality.
Town Manager Keith Johnson explained that over the years Forest Service regulations tied to National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA) studies and other red tape prevented the town from making improvements at the park.
The town formally began efforts in 1987 to acquire the 583-acre Woodland Lake Park Tract (WLPT) from the U.S. Forest Service by filing a Townsite Act application. Efforts to have the price for the park reduced or to have the land gifted to the town consistently failed. In 2007 the town formed a task force to evaluate acquisition options and strategies. SOP was formed through this effort.
The mission of SOP was to raise awareness in the community of the town’s desire to purchase the park as well as to raise funds to facilitate the purchase.
An appraisal of the developed portion of the park was completed in 2009 showing a value of just over $6 million. Efforts to purchase the park by raising the necessary funds through a Transaction Privilege Tax (TPT) – a sales tax — failed in 2011. Then, in 2015 a market analysis was performed which showed a significant reduction in the price of the park. With this new information, council approved a resolution in October 2015 to request the Forest Service to perform another appraisal. The SOP board paid for that appraisal which was completed in March 2019. The new appraisal value was for $1,635,000.
At their Feb. 6 meeting, council unanimously approved the purchase and sale agreement for the 107 acres of the park from the Forest Service for the new appraisal price of $1,635,000. Immediately SOP began a concerted effort to raise the funds needed to complete the purchase by hiring the Cagney Group, an international fundraising and philanthropic organization, to help manage and direct that effort.
It had been mentioned in previous council meetings that there was a possible donor who was interested in offering the amount needed to complete the purchase.
Johnson said that in June 2019 the town was approached by the Peter and Nancy Salter Family Foundation, Inc. regarding the donation.
Johnson related that Peter Salter said it was his wife’s wish to leave this legacy. The foundation donated the entire amount for the appraised value purchase price.
“The family has been supporters of this initiative for several years and we are very grateful for this generous donation,” said Johnson. “The Salter family have had a home here for many years and desire to leave a legacy that will benefit the community for many generations to come.”
“Woodland Lake Park is an important part of the town,” added Johnson. “It provides recreational opportunities, facilitates tourism and is recognized by many to be a gem of the White Mountains. It has hosted many softball tournaments, cross country track meets, Arizona Game and Fish events, picnics, fun runs, canoeing and more. This park has truly been a blessing to our community.”
Johnson confirmed that the town has maintained the park for the past 35 years and with the purchase there “should not be any significant increase over the normal annual expenditures.”
Mayor Stephanie Irwin expressed her gratitude for “this incredible gift to the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, the entire community and to the future generations in the Town.”
"Thanks to the generous donation of the Salter Foundation, the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside will be able to purchase the 107 acres of the developed park. This includes the lake, the path around the lake, as well as the ramadas, the ball fields, and the playground. Save Our Park will now begin to raise funds to help the town acquire more of the Woodland Lake Park Tract," said Barbara Teague, Board president of Save Our Park.
Johnson acknowledged that one of the terms of this donation agreement does place a restrictive covenant to not sell the property.
Councilor Lynn Krigbaum made the motion to accept the donation agreement and Vice Mayor Jerry Smith seconded it — important because both are members who have worked tirelessly alongside the other board members of SOP in the community.
Due to COVID-19 restrictions currently in place, Johnson said there will be a formal recognition at a later date for the Salters and the other partners who have worked towards the park purchase.
Johnson told the Independent that efforts to purchase the remainder of the park will continue. His plan was to open escrow on the 107.88 acres, the developed footprint of the park, on Friday, April 3.
(1) comment
What a GIFT THEY GAVE THE TOWN ...🙏❤ as a Resident and User of the Park..Thank You
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.