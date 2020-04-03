Come to Immanuel Lutheran Church, Sat., April 11, from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. to receive an Easter Celebration Gift Bag filled with the saving message of the resurrection of Jesus Christ. Bags are free for all kids in Kindergarten to 6th Grade and will include the Easter story, activity sheet, craft, and a sealed treat. Parents may drive to the church parking lot to receive the grab and go gift bags, then take them home to celebrate the Good News of Easter with their families. Location: 4839 Vallery Lane, Lakeside (behind the Maverick Center). For more info call 928-368-5964, or visit immanuellakesideaz.org.
Easter celebration gift bags at Immanuel Lutheran Church April 11
