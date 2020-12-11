The quality of the air you breathe is the highest priority in today’s world, and Wine Mountains in Pinetop has created a method to keep its guests and staff in a safe environment.
Wine Mountains pumps in fresh outside air, heats it and distributes it throughout the venue, exhaling through a large, open garage door to a heated patio and back to Mother Nature. Winter months mean doors are shut, and recycled heated air is a common practice among businesses. Most commercial buildings’ heating and air conditioning systems are designed to recycle interior air exclusively.
However, Wine Mountains’ new method keeps the fresh air moving from the outside.
“We met with our mechanical specialist to create a fresh-air intake, heat it and safely flow it through our restaurant with a clean exit out the garage door through our patio,” says Jay Zucker, Wine Mountains co-owner with wife Debra Zucker.
Wine Mountains opened in May during the pandemic. Social distancing, reducing occupancy and exceeding normal cleaning procedures worked well during the summer months; however, the cold weather brings a new set of challenges in pursuit of a safe environment.
Wine Mountains’ winter hours are Fridays and Saturdays 3 p.m. to 8 p.m., hosting live music starting at 5 p.m. each evening.
Wine Mountains’ chef will be creating special winter soups from scratch along with all of the favorite ‘Lite Bites’ menu items.
