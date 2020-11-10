On Oct. 1 the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department was awarded two grants from Alberto Gutier, Director of the Arizona Governor’s Office of Highway Safety.
One grant of $8,000 is for DUI/ Impaired Driving Enforcement and the other is for $7,754 is to purchase equipment utilized for Aggressive Driving Enforcement.
The total amount awarded is $15,754.
This money provides considerable assistance to law enforcement by supplementing the cost of overtime paid to officers who provide additional enforcement.
Removing impaired and aggressive drivers from the roadway, in and around the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside, while making roadways in the White Mountains safe for all citizens to travel, is a priority of the Pinetop-Lakeside Police Department.
These grants are also utilized in conjunction with the White Mountain DUI Task Force. When deployed, White Mountain DUI Task Force provides impaired driver and aggressive driving enforcement to all communities in the White Mountains.
This extra enforcement would be very limited without the assistance of these grants, the agencies, and the men and women who utilize their time off to provide the enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.