Jack Barker Memorial Committee makes a sizable payment

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – During the Oct. 15 council meeting Mayor Stephanie Irwin delivered a bit of good news regarding the Oct. 3 Jack Barker Memorial Golf Tournament which was held at Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club. The good news delivered was in the amount of $21,000.
The annual golf tournament raised $11,000, and due to the generosity of an anonymous donor in the amount of $10,000, the total amount equates to $21,000.
“I am here to present a check to our finance director in the amount of $21,000 toward our payment of the construction costs that the town advanced,” said Irwin, speaking as a member of the Jack Barker Memorial Committee.
“The committee made a commitment to the town to repay the money because the town basically did not have the funds to build the park, so we are working diligently to repay those funds,” said Irwin. “A lot of hard work went into that and we have a great committee.”
Barker, a 20-year resident of Pinetop-Lakeside died unexpectedly in 2017. Following his death the town designated 1.17 acres located on the northeast corner of Johnson Drive and Highway 260 in Lakeside to be the site of the park in his honor. A memorial fund was established for the park and the town broke ground in January 2018 and began construction in September 2019. The project was completed in September 2020.
The park, which serves as a pocket park for the entire community, is now the scene for the Christmas holiday event for the town. The town had moved the Christmas tree lighting to Larson Public Library in 2016 to make it more visible for the community, but once the park was constructed they planted a large Colorado blue spruce as a Christmas tree centerpiece which makes the park the focal point for the town’s holiday celebration. It was also recently used as one of the prime vendor locations for the Pinetop-Lakeside chamber’s Fall Artisan Festival.
The fundraising to repay the town will continue, and due to the tireless work of many individuals, as well as donations, the park will be the scene of many community events. Information regarding donations as well as the purchase of pavers for the park can be found at www.pinetoplakesideaz.gov.
