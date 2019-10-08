SPRINGERVILLE — The Apache-Sitgreaves National Forests’ Lakeside Ranger District will be burning slash piles Oct. 7-11 if conditions allow. The ignition areas are on the Billy Timber Sale, Unit 9, just North of Stone Pine Estates along Buck Springs Road and Fleming/Mortimer Commercial Fuelwood Sales located on Porter Mountain Rd and Forest Service Road 283. Scattered piles will be burned across roughly 38 acres of forest land. Possible smoke impact is anticipated along Highway 260, Pinetop Country Club and Sky Hi Retreat from the Billy Mountain Timber Sale Pile Burn. Possible smoke impact on Porter Mountain Rd and Highway 60 from the Fleming/Mortimer Prescribed Burn.
In the interest of safety, forest visitors are reminded to use caution when traveling in the vicinity of the pile burn as smoke may reduce visibility in the area. Smoke may be visible from the communities of Show Low, Vernon and Pinetop-Lakeside.
Prescribed burning provides many benefits and is essential to maintaining healthy forest ecosystems. It provides habitat diversity, recycles plant nutrients into the soil and encourages new growth for a variety of plants used by wildlife and livestock. Prescribed burning of forest ground fuels also reduces the threat of large scale wildfire impacts to private lands.
Crews will be on scene from ignition until there is no longer a threat of escape from the project boundaries. Prescribed fire operations are subject to cancelation due to unfavorable weather conditions or other unforeseen circumstance.
For questions or concerns, contact the Lakeside Ranger District at 928-368-2100, or dial 311 to reach the Northeastern Arizona Public Information System.
