SHOW LOW - Kids and adults were ready to play ball in their new uniforms at the 2021 combined Little League season event Saturday. The combined Show Low and Pinetop-Lakeside players were not able to play last year due to COVID-19.
Little League season opens
jim headley
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Social Marketplace
Most Popular Stories
Articles
- New Show Low staff, board members announced
- Parents concerned children sexually active at school
- WMAT's alcohol ban remains, for now
- Springerville cannabis farm dispute rages on
- Illegal party on Lower Sycamore causes multiple problems
- Fire crew locates deceased newborn filly
- Show Low Police-felony
- HUD awards White Mountain Apache Housing Authority $5 million
- Long time Navajo leader dies
- Gov. Ducey signs historic gaming compact
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
- Gun control? (9)
- From the inventor of Sitgreaves County (9)
- Understanding firearm violence (7)
- PTLS P&Z recommends RVP zoning - again (4)
- Brandolini's Law (3)
- Don't release balloons (3)
- Slow down! (3)
- New, more dangerous COVID strains circulating in Arizona (3)
- DUI school bus driver is guilty (2)
- Voting restrictions trigger furious debate (2)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.