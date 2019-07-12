LAKESIDE — Starting today people can step back in time 1,000 years and get a taste of what it was like to visit Medieval England or Scotland.
Beginning this morning, Friday, July 12, at 10 a.m., the 12th Annual Medieval Mayhem Renaissance Faire gets underway in the Mountain Meadows Recreation Complex on Woodland Road.
“And yes, we do have turkey legs,” said non-profit Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation co-founder and current President Daris Gibbons.
“Our tag line for the Faire is ‘Escape Reality’” Gibbons said.
She said it is a great way for people to become “time travelers” in a sense, adding that the time period the Faire uses is between 1100 A.D.-1600 A.D.
“July 12 has been decreed da Vinci Day by his majesty, the newly crowned King William. Kids 17 and under get in free with a paid adult from 10 a.m.-1p.m.There will be special activities for kids including a treasure hunt with a pirate booty reward and a special STEM building project that will have the kids (and adults) learning a few things,” a press release announcing the Faire states.
Festivities start today at 10 a.m. and run until 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13 as well.
Sunday is the final day of the Faire running from 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
Adult admission is $10, kids age 5-13 are $5, and children age 4 and under get in free.
Gibbons invites people to come as they are and just have fun. Entertainment at the Aire includes musicians, belly dancers and of course the “Royal Rumble” sword fighting matches.
Gibbons said the Faire will also celebrate a new pirate king who used to be a royal privateer in his Medieval “life.”
“King William James of the house of Roberts has been found to be the next blood heir to the crown upon the retirement of the childless Queen Julia. King William, the wee Prince Alic and the king’s sister, her Highness the Princess Alexandra shall all be in attendance,” the press release indicates.
Gibbons said anyone who attends the Faire and is a sober adult can get in on an axe throwing competition.
Armorer Howard Noble and Swordsmith Michael Allenson will be demonstrating their metal working skills, Noble and Allenson have appeared on The History Channel’s “Forged in Fire” and Noble is the Metal Arts Director at Northland Pioneer College in Show Low.
Allenson is also the first grand champion on The History Channel show “Knife or Death.”
“This historical recreation event is a museum come to life. With authentically armored warriors displaying their battle skills, belly dancers, drummers, comedians, aerial acrobatics and musicians performing on stage. Blacksmith armorists and sword makers will be demonstrating their forging magic. Vikings and Pirates abound on grounds. The courtly Greyhounds from the Greyhounds of the Royal Realm shall be in attendance. Learn of their historical role while being engaged by their gentleness. Shop the village merchants for unique leather goods, jewelry, clothing, body care, accessories and more,” event organizers said.
Proceeds from the Faire benefit the Medieval Mayhem Historical Arts Foundation which is also a White Mountain scholarship fund.
For more information or to purchase tickets online go to www.azmayhem.com.
