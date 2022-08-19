Two members of the men’s club at Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club visited the director of White Mountain Community Center recently to provide her a check for $2,000.
The donation was given in hopes that the funds would help finance the many services and resources that WMCC provides for the public.
Ron Smith and Darwin Reynolds met with Megan Campbell on Aug. 8 at WMCC in Pinetop-Lakeside. Campbell provided them a thorough tour of the property and highlighted some of the special resources that WMCC provides to the community, including a discount thrift store, a community garden and a large community meeting space where lunches are held for seniors every week.
Smith, president of the men’s club, said, “After walking around, being shown what these folks do and how little they do it with we knew that the money was going to a good cause.”
He’s speaking of a $2,000 check that was donated to the WMCC. All the funds for the donation were raised at the club’s last invitational tournament, which was held in early July.
“The weather was good to us and ensured a good showing at the tournament,” Smith said. The members of the club and over 30 businesses on the Mountain helped raise funds for the tournament prizes and to cover the cost of the event. Everything left in excess was set aside to be donated to a local organization.
Reynolds, the secretary for the club, said, “We searched for an organization that we believed would need the money the most and use it in the best possible way. If it hadn’t been for all of the members, sponsors and vendors, we wouldn’t be able to do this.”
Some of those businesses include local favorites such as The Beverage House, Mr. Zeke’s, The Den and Dickie’s BBQ.
Even larger stores like Lowe’s Home Improvement helped to contribute, building up the $2,000 that the club was then able to turn over to WMCC.
Campbell is the director at WMCC. In an email sent to the Independent, she said, “We are extremely grateful PLCC men’s club chose our community center for their generous donation. Their donation will be used to continue our mission sharing love with our community though our food bank program and congregate meals.”
One of the main services that WMCC helps provide for the city is its food pantry program. She mentioned to the men that it’s not uncommon for the center to see over 250 people at the beginning of the month, all looking to stock up on bare essentials that will help them feed their families until their next trip to the center.
Reynolds said, “I’m going to make sure to mark the fourth Friday off on my calendar each month so I can get over here and help them unload trucks. They do so much here, and hardly anybody knows about them.”
Smith agreed, saying, “Hopefully, this donation can help get the word out about the folks here trying to feed everyone and the folks who are in need as well.”
This year is the second year that men’s club has been able to generate such a hefty donation. Last year, the club donated $2,000 to White Mountain Meals on Wheels, and it is hoping to do it again next year.
Smith said, “We like the idea of an open-play tournament that anyone can pay and play. Our women’s club does something similar, and it would be amazing to raise a bigger donation each year for a good, local cause.”
Reynolds also mentioned that while this past invitational was the club’s best yet, organizers weren’t able to fill every spot. He said, “We have about 80 members. We’d like to max it out; 112 people, 56 teams. We could do a lot of good with a group that size.”
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on Show Low business, events, and government. For comments and questions, contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.