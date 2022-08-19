WMCC Donation

Ron Smith, left, and Darwin Reynolds present Megan Campbell with $2,000 donation for White Mountain Community Center.

 Jacob Hernandez/Independent

Two members of the men’s club at Pinetop Lakes Golf and Country Club visited the director of White Mountain Community Center recently to provide her a check for $2,000.

The donation was given in hopes that the funds would help finance the many services and resources that WMCC provides for the public.

