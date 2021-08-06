The Pinetop/ Lakeside Historical Society will have their Annual Fund Raising Milk Can Dinner on Saturday, August 14, starting at 4:30 p.m.
The event will take place at Lakeside Fire Department. The event will include dinner, fun, raffles and door prizes. Tickets are available at the Pinetop/Lakeside Chamber of Commerce and the Pinetop/ Lakeside Museum or call 928-368-8123.
