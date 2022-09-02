Shane Dodzweit recently visited the White Mountains to discuss the work he’s been doing in Uganda and his hopes for a cleaner, healthier and safer corner in East Africa.
About six months after he was born, Dodzweit and his parents relocated to Uganda, where he lived up through high school. He moved back to the United States to attend California State University-Fullerton. For six years, he worked at various part-time jobs to fund his education, such as sign-spinning, janitorial work and at a Wells Fargo bank branch. “I was adamant that I wasn’t going back to Uganda,” he said.
That was until, as he said, “I heard the voice of God telling me to do more, to do better.” Not too long after, he put in his two-week notice at Wells Fargo, sold most of his possessions and used the funds to fly back to Uganda. When he landed there, Dodzweit was tasked with running the two schools that are in the area, which had gone up to four in the 12 years since his return.
Dodzweit explained that many of his students live in slums. These rooms can be as small as 6 feet across and will house up to 20 children in each. They have no access to clean water or electricity, and as many as 15 rooms are required to use a single latrine. Because of these cramped and unsanitary conditions, diseases such as cholera, malaria and typhoid run rapidly. Those who don’t live in the city or villages are housed on campus.
“Between the elementary and high schools, we have about 700 kids, all between the ages of 3 and 13,” Dodzweit said. “Roughly 150 of them live on campus.”
For many, this is the safest option due to the fear of militant groups that will ravage the cities and towns and recruit the children for their terrorist causes.
The danger of living in East Africa is evident, and with the economy being what it is, the cost of housing and educating these children grows every day.
The numbers are hard to breakdown, but Dodzweit estimates that he runs all four of his schools with about $100,000 a year, which equals out to $142 per student. For comparison, the total expenditure for all public and secondary schools in America is upward of $800 billion, just under $16,000 per student.
“It’s not easy, but it’s worth it,” Dodzweit said. “Despite everything I left behind, I’ve never been more fulfilled.”
He helped construct kitchens and bathrooms for the children.
While funds are often scarce, he’s proud to admit that they often meet the three-meals-a-day quota for each child.
He happily shares success stories about those who have made it out of Uganda, or those who are working to give back to the organization that gave so much for them.
These are the stores Dodzweit was sharing at a few stops he made in Pinetop-Lakeside. He spoke at the PTLS Senior Center and Blueridge Christian Center over the past few weeks, enlightening the White Mountain community to the hardships of those who are so easily forgotten.
“When you live here, it’s easy to forget that not every place works the way America does,” he said.
“In America, you work, and you get what you worked for. Back home, you’ll find doctors driving taxi cabs because they can’t make ends meet.”
Marcy Shlaufman and her husband, Bill, first met Dodzweit several years ago on a missionary trip the states through their pastor, Rick Drury.
Upon hearing of his work, they decided to “adopt” two young women in Uganda.
The Shlaufmans have been sending money for food and clothes to Flavia and Denise for several years now.
“I love them so much,” Marcy said. “It’s so rewarding to be of help and to know you’re contributing to the betterment of someone else’s life.”
“Our kids need people like Marcy and Bill,” said Dodzweit.
“It’s the graciousness of people like these that really help us move the needle in helping these kids. I fear what would happen to that community if it weren’t for donations and sponsorships.”
Dodzweit will be returning to Uganda in the coming weeks to continue his work and achieve his plan of a haven for all.
“I want to help build a world where no child must go through what our students have gone through. I know that God has his plan in motion, so I just need to my part,” he said.
Eagle’s Nest Ministries is very active on social media, most prominently through Facebook and YouTube. Locals are encouraged to visit the ENM sites to learn how to contribute and support Dodzweit in his mission.
Jacob Hernandez covers general news with an emphasis on business, events and government. Contact him at jhernandez@wmicentral.com.
