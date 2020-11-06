Needs skyrocketing at Catholic Charities' food bank

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Since many are working from home these days, and with COVID isolation practices adhered to by many, we don’t see people the way we used to on a regular basis. Consumed with our own issues, it may feel like life is otherwise going on as usual. That may be so to a degree, but not for everyone. According to White Mountain Catholic Charities’ Director James Latimer, the number of those coming into the Catholic Charities’ food bank has sky rocketed within the past two months.
Receiving 120 to 130 boxes a month from St. Mary’s Food Bank, along with food from the Emergency Food Assistance Program (EFAP) and the Senior Commodity Food Program with United Food Bank. Latimer says, “We are running three programs through two different food banks.”
Anyone, regardless of income or identification requirements, just comes to the facility at 3807 Porter Mountain Road in Lakeside and signs in to get their box. The boxes are pre-packaged with a lot of variety but with the choice pantry they have on site, people are also able to shop for food choices. Latimer says there are no long lines at the pantry, no chaos and people are able to shop in peace, with only one safely entering at a time.
The food bank serves over 800 households per month.
Though she may not now be aware of it, the assistant manager at the Show Low Senior Apartments behind the Senior Center was the catalyst for Latimer instituting yet another food bank program, Home Bound Food for the Homebound. Latimer said the assistant manager would come to the pantry in her small-sized jeep to pick up 30 to 40 pound food boxes for eight of the truly homebound from the apartments.
“Half the time the boxes wouldn’t fit,” said Latimer, “and that’s what actually started it. That way she did not have to run back and forth and have to re-certify them. We can deliver and put the paperwork in the box.”
Latimer’s goal for the program was to grow it to 100 for their fiscal year which runs from July 1 through June 30. Only two months into the program he already has 27 and it is growing. Latimer stresses that when it says homebound, it does not mean someone without a car, but someone who cannot get out of their home or has to have someone help them in doing so.
“They just have to call us and say they are homebound or they know someone who is homebound,” said Latimer. “The plan was to alleviate the extra work of a family member. It is just one less load to take off their backs.”
Latimer says they are enrolling 10 homebound a day and even though election day, which was a short day for the food bank so his people could go vote, they received 12 or 13 applications.
Latimer proudly touts that they have a new trailer just for this program which they are planning to get wrapped.
This is not associated with Meals on Wheels, but is a separate program by Catholic Charities.
Latimer’s volunteers are offering to do this program and he feels fortunate to have them. He has 10. Five of them are show-up-every time-the-doors-opens kind of volunteers who have been with him since he took the job three years ago. He also has five more who have been with him who just show up from time to time and ask what they can do to help. He has only lost one or two since he took over. One of the volunteers who is not able to work at the moment is a lady who is 84 years old. She is currently grounded from helping because she has had some medical issues. Latimer says she vows she will be back to help and he believes it.
Latimer, who says he had some big shoes to fill following long-time Director Nelson French, came to the Mountain from Dutch Harbor, Alaska. A biologist, by trade, while in Alaska he took a job as a case manager and worked in mental health and social work. Tired of the cold, he looked for a place to move, similar to Bend, Oregon where he grew up. He said anywhere in the four corners, and close to Colorado, was his focus — somewhere rural and remote. When he found the White Mountains, he said, “This is it. I fell into this job. I do not feel like I work. This is fun.”
The three days that the food pantry is not open, he works from home but hopes on those days he is busy with community needs, including the new Home Bound Food for the Homebound program. Those days he also sees people by appointment.
White Mountain Catholic Charities serves anyone in need. They are under the Catholic Charities of the Diocese of Gallup, New Mexico. Religious affiliation is not necessary and no one is turned away. They can be reached at 928-367-2244.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.