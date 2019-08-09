PINETOP-LAKESIDE — There are approximately 100 remaining tickets for the annual banquet for the White Mountain Chapter of the Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation (RMEF) scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 17, at the Hon-Dah Resort & Casino in Pinetop.
Doors open at 4:30 p.m. At 6 p.m. a buffet-style dinner including chicken, prime rib and all the sides will be served.
Tickets range in price from $90 for a single ticket with meal and supporting membership to $2,600 for a Royal Table with that includes 10 meals, five sponsor memberships, one sponsor gun and $800 in raffle tickets.
The evening will be filled with incredible bucket raffle items, a silent auction and a live auction.
Attendees have a chance to win handguns, rifles, shotguns, archery bows, limited edition art, gifts, outdoor gear, furniture, outerwear, camping equipment, binoculars, backpacks, western furniture, jewelry, a Classic 105cc mini-bike and even a guided fishing trip to Lee’s Ferry.
In addition, new sponsors and new Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation life members will be entered in an exclusive drawing for a Browning Xbolt Synthetic Gray Hunter, 7mm Remington Mag rifle or a $500 Cabela’s gift card.
“This banquet is not just for elk hunters,” says RMEF public information officer Dave Audsely. “We want to invite all citizens that recreate in the national forests because the RMEF benefits bird watchers, hikers, equestrians, photographers, naturalists, bicyclists, hunters, campers and more.”
“It’s especially important to understand that hunting is conservation,” adds Audsley. “RMEF works hard on habitat restoration, hauling water for wildlife, land protection and access, research, hunter education and many other forms of wildlife management — not just hunting.”
Arizona, Colorado, Montana, New Mexico, Oregon, Utah, Washington and Wyoming are the western states that have native elk herds, according to Audsely. The RMEF partners with the Arizona Game and Fish Department, the Nature Conservancy, the Forest Service and many other state and federal agencies to preserve natural habitat, promote wildlife conservation and hunting heritage.
To purchase tickets or sponsor a table, call Kortny Payne at 928-242-9261. To learn more about volunteer opportunities with RMEF, call Dave Audsley at 928-587-2431.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.