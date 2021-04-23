Pinetop-Lakeside
Background: below is a lengthy treatment of issues that were raised by citizens concerned about the proposed RV Resort. The developers of the RV Resort have addressed all those issues and others that have arisen since. They have made significant changes and concessions to accommodate the local homeowners.
While the RV Resort is clearly of significant benefit to the economy of the town, and while the developers have made every effort to accommodate them, it is clear, that some citizens are unprepared to accept any proposed commercial development, no matter how beneficial it is to other citizens, businesses and the town in general. With the advent of a possible referendum petition being circulated I would like to share the facts with the citizens of Pinetop-Lakeside. There are no winners or losers with referendums. It is costly to the town to hold a special election and gives the town a black eye by discouraging future developers from investing in our community.
GJR Enterprises originally proposed rezoning 25 acres of the 344 acres that was formerly owned by the Forest Service. That proposal was met with opposition by some neighbors. Mr. James Gappmeyer made the effort to knock on his neighbor’s doors to meet and visit with them about their concerns.
I will try to answer some of the concerns that were raised in a recent community meeting:
Access to the RV Resort would be on Vallery Lane: After conversations with the neighbors and Navajo County Public Works Dept. the access for the Resort was changed from Vallery Lane to Hwy 260 which includes a deceleration lane that was not required but recognized as important to those accessing the Resort and the neighbors.
There would be no buffer, the Park would be right on Vallery Lane: After hearing the concerns Mr. Gappmeyer added a 150-foot buffer that is already zoned R-Low. Three homes on 1-acre minimum lots will be built in that buffer. A fence will also be constructed. This supports the General Plan’s Objectives and Policies by “protecting existing adjacent properties from potential adverse impacts created by new adjacent uses.”
Loss of Open Space: The US Forest Service sold this property because it was not contiguous to the National Forest which made it more difficult to care for. This is no longer open space since it was bought by private citizens. It then reverted to the basic zoning classification of R-Low and would remain so until the new owners begin to develop the property. The Forest Service appraises these properties at their highest and best use which includes commercial and high and low density residential. It has been suggested that the whole 330 acres needs to remain R-Low which is not feasible and would result in the loss of more trees and add significantly to the traffic on Vallery Lane. It has been suggested that the Forest Service’s Record of Decision still has weight or bearing on future development of the 330 acres. Those were the Forest Service’s observations, and they were fully aware that the property would be appraised, sold, and developed at its highest and best use.
Clear Cutting the Trees: The 330 acres was Fire-Wise treated by the Forest Service several years ago. It was thinned so that a buffer would be created that would help to prevent the spread of wildfire. The Town Code prevents clear cutting except when the trees are not healthy. Mr. Gappmeyer has expressed his desire to preserve as many trees, especially the old growth trees, as possible so that those utilizing the RV Resort will be able to enjoy the beauty of the forest and the sites will be positioned in such a way to preserve trees not cut them down.
RV Resort would cause Forest Fires: The Blue Spruce neighborhood is not thinned and presents a threat to the community due to the spread of wildfire. The properties there need to be dramatically thinned which would help to create a healthier forest and limit the impact of a wildfire.
ATV’s: There are no trails in that area that allow ATV or UTV use or access. Anyone using this campground and bring their off-road vehicles here will be taking them out to the National Forest where there are many trails available for that type of use.
Noise: This is not a high school stadium. On-site camp hosts are there to ensure that no one gets out of hand and that the RV Resort rules are followed from noise to dogs.
Light Pollution: First, the Town Code addresses lighting that preserves the night sky and second, this will be addressed in the Site Plan and must be approved by the Town. An RV Resort has fewer lights than a residential neighborhood.
Year-round Campsites: No RV will be allowed to stay year-round. No additional structures such as porches or sheds can be constructed.
Is this what you want at the entrance to our Town: The RV Resort will not be visible at all from Highway 260. It is over 700 feet away and is buffered by 40 acres of commercial property. Camp Tatiyee is over 1,200 feet away.
Too Large: The RV Resort has been reduced to only 6 acres so that Mr. Gappmeyer can prove to the community that what they build will not have a negative impact. What it will have is the positive impact of being a high-quality RV Resort and will help our visitors come to love this area as much as we do. They will also work to ensure that what they build will be a good fit for the community.
Does not meet the General Plan: The General Plan under Economic Development Objectives/Policies states: “4. Promote tourism and recreation.” It also states, “5. Ensure that all development is high quality and sensitive to the environment.” This project meets the General Plan’s Land Use Goals by preserving open space and by creating a way for visitors to stay in Pinetop-Lakeside and still have opportunities to enjoy the many recreation opportunities that the White Mountains offer.
Has Mr. Gappmeyer listened to the neighbors? I believe he has and gone the extra mile to meet them more than halfway. Every rational concern has been addressed. The Lion’s Foundation that owns Camp Tatiyee is also in full support of this project. All that is being proposed is a six-acre high quality RV Resort out of 344 acres surrounded by forest. This RV Resort with its preservation of legacy trees will help to maintain the Town’s forest image. It follows the General Plan’s balanced land use pattern by respecting the environment, private property rights and the preservation of the community’s character.
