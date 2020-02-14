The Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce was challenged to up the game for the 2019-2020 raffle. Steve Dedmon, owner and builder of the LuxTiny tiny home community answered that challenge by working with the chamber to offer an $82,900 brand-new, custom-built, 399 square-foot tiny home prize package.
“We were thrilled and grateful,” said Cyndie Shaffstall, chairman of the chamber. “Our annual raffles are a primary source of income that enable us to provide member benefits such as marketing services, a directories, local maps, an online calendar, business classes, and other services to benefit our members. It also makes it possible for us to host large-scale events such as Wine in Our Pines, White Mountain Beer & Music Festival, Spectacular Red, White Mountain, & Blue Bash, and Fall Artisans Festival for the enjoyment of locals and visitors alike. Along with Steve, we are especially thankful to our sponsors, Summit Healthcare and White Mountain Independent, who have made it possible for us to market the raffle nationwide.”
The tiny home prize is being built by LuxTiny Tiny Home Community & Manufacturing. The only tiny home community in Arizona, Steve Dedmon began building in 2016. Today, there are 19 homes, 5 under construction, and another 5 acres being developed for phase 2. Across America there are approximately 2,500 tiny houses for rent — some right here in the White Mountains. Dedmon says a handful of his homeowners rent their tiny homes out at least part of the year.
Tiny homes have gained in popularity every year; 2017 saw an increase of 67% over builds in 2016. “Steve was able to park one of the newly completed homes next to The Orchard at Charlie Clark’s during the Fall Artisans Festival and the stream of people walking through was constant all three days. We had about a thousand people tour the tiny home,” said Shaffstall, “that’s about 20% of the all attendees.”
GoDownSize.com estimates 700 tiny homes are being built each year, but as popularity expands, so do the estimates and the interest. Tiny home fanatics are convinced the tiny home revolution is growing. According to PropertyManagement.com, there are about 10,000 tiny homes in the U.S., and 68% of those homeowners are living their dream — mortgage free (the average cost of a tiny home in 2019 was $65,000).
During the long President’s Day weekend, LuxTiny will have a tiny home parked in The Home Depot parking lot and the chamber will provide free tours February 15-17, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Raffle tickets are $80 each and only 2,000 are available. You may also purchase online at www.pinetoplakesidechamber.com/tinyhome or at the chamber office, 518 W White Mountain Blvd., Lakeside, AZ 85929. A winner will be drawn July 4, 2020 and need not be present to win.
For more information, call the Pinetop-Lakeside Chamber of Commerce at (928) 367-4290.
