PINETOP-LAKESIDE – Thanksgiving is only days away and Christmas is just around the corner.
That is why Pinetop-Lakeside Police Records Clerk Rebecca Mauff is in the process of getting the annual Shop-with-a-Cop holiday program going.
She has to get all the applications in and ready for a committee to decide which ones will be accepted for this year’s event.
Saturday, Dec. 14, is the deadline to get them in to her if people want to be part of the event. Anyone with kids living in the Blue Ridge or Show Low School Districts are eligible. If children are too young to attend school yet, the family is still eligible.
Mauff said applications can be picked at the Pinetop-Lakeside Police station located at 1360 N. Neils Hansen Lane in Lakeside; completed applications can be dropped off there as well.
“We’re trying to have a couple of surprises for the kids, but we’re not sure yet what they might be,” Mauff said of the event that helped 183 families last year.
Mauff said they are also still seeking donations for Shop-with-a-Cop as well. Donations can be dropped off that the station too.
The shopping event will be held Thursday, Dec. 19, at Walmart.
Muaff said anyone with questions can contact her at 928-368-8803, ext. 224.
