Show Low, AZ (85901)

Today

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 78F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms overnight. Low 59F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 50%.