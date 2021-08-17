Following the 2020 COVID-19 hiatus, Bingo participation at the Pinetop Lakes Country Club on Bucks Springs Road has been quickly growing in popularity this year. With the addition of Thursday afternoon Bingo, more and more players are enjoying this afternoon event. Many are coming in for lunch, and then enjoying the afternoon anticipation of yelling “BINGO” as a winner in any of the 12 games. The games start at 2:30 pm.
Monday night Bingo has reestablished the numbers from two years ago of having at least 75-85 players. Of course, the more players, the larger the prizes. Many of the players are coming early for dinner and then playing Bingo. The games start at 6 p.m.
An additional optional game has been added called “Bettie Boop.” This game is played on a Bettie Boop separate card costing an additional $3 per card which has 5 squares. One may buy as many cards as they can daub. The winners take a percentage of the total sales of that game. Chances to win 50%, 70% or 90% of the total gross intake for each day has produced several large pots. The last three games have produced winning totals of $171, $192, and $168.
For further information call 602-291-9518
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.