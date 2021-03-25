PINETOP-LAKESIDE– Mayor Stephanie Irwin today, (Mar. 25, 2021) rescinded the requirement to wear face coverings in the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside to the extent required by the executive order issued this morning by Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey. Mayor Irwin said face coverings in all Town buildings will now be encouraged, but not required.
Executive Order 2021-06 repealed many of the governor’s previous orders dealing with COVID-19 and authorizes businesses to resume normal business operations effective immediately. The list of impacted businesses includes hotels and resorts, restaurants and bars, fitness centers, pools, waterparks, movie theaters and attractions.
The governor cited the following positive steps in issuing today’s order:
• 10 weeks of declining cases.
• Opening of vaccine appointments to all Arizonans over 16.
• Mass distribution of the vaccine: 3,041,773 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 1,927,278 individuals in Arizona, including 1,185,986 who have been fully vaccinated.
• A recent CDC evaluation ranking Arizona among the best states in the nation for getting the COVID-19 vaccine to vulnerable communities.
• President Biden’s recent promise that every American will be able to be vaccinated by May 1.
Mayor Irwin said it is her hope individuals will continue to be vaccinated for COVID-19. Navajo County has moved into Phase 2 of its vaccination rollout as of Monday, March 22. Phase 2 includes all adults over the age of 18.
Other key changes because of today’s order include the following items:
• All events over 50 people no longer need the approval of local governments.
• Events should continue to follow safe practices and CDC recommendations.
• Business guidance also transitions from requirements to recommendations.
• Governor Ducey is providing businesses with the ability to continue requiring masks and social distancing at their discretion.
The Governor’s Executive Order can be found HYPERLINK "https://azgovernor.gov/sites/default/files/eo_2021-06.pdf" here and his press release can be accessed HYPERLINK "https://azgovernor.gov/governor/news/2021/03/arizona-hits-3-million-vaccine-doses-administered-governor-ducey-announces-new" here.
