Pinetop
Lakeside Police
May 23 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police in the 400 east block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Ryan Neal Schultz, 34, of Lakeside, charged with DUI to the slightest degree, DUI with a BrAC at or above the legal state limit of 0.08, extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.15) and super extreme DUI (BrAC greater than 0.20).
— Police in the area of State Route 260 and Lake View Drive arrested David Richard Brooks, 35, of Lakeside, on two warrants. One on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $255 bond. The other was on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with an additional $1,421 bond. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Police in the 1200 block of Niels Hansen Lane cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old girl charged with underage drinking.
• May 24 — Police at the Super 8 Motel in Pinetop arrested Joseph Joel Baylish, 29, of Whiteriver, on a Pinetop Justice Court warrant for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,076 bond. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Police in the 100 west block of White Mountain Boulevard arrested Debbie Lynn Altaha, 40, of Whiteriver, charged with of domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• May 25 — Police in the 1300 south block of McCoy Drive arrested Lisa Marie Mulgannon, 43, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct.
• May 28 — Police in the area of State Route 260 and Penrod Road arrested Peter Luera, 55, of Concho, on a Show Low Justice Court warrant for failure to comply on a liquor violation that came with a $329 bond. He was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
• May 30 — Police in the 1300 block of Niels Hansen Lane arrested Kelly Conner Anderson, 19, of Lakeside, charged with underage drinking. A 15-year-old girl and a 17-year-old boy were cited and referred to juvenile authorities charged with underage possession of alcohol.
• May 31 — Police in the 1500 west block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 15-year-old girl charged with underage drinking.
