- May 12 — Pinetop-Lakeside Police arrested Jeremiah Spencer Beavers, 35, of Show Low, on a warrant out of Show Low for failure to comply on original charges of domestic violence-related criminal damage that came with a $750 bond.
- May 14 — Police arrested Erick Timothy Kootswatewa, 34, of Pinetop, charged with domestic violence-related assault and domestic violence-related disorderly conduct. Kootswatewa was also arrested on three warrants. The first was out of Show Low for failure to pay a fine on an original charge of drinking liquor in public and on domestic violence related charges that came with a $737 bond. The second was out of Snowflake for failure to appear on an original charge of disorderly conduct that came with a $1,050 bond, and the third was out of Pinetop for failure to comply on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $382 bond. Kootswatewa was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
- May 15 — Police arrested Ryan Anthony Coombs, 28, of Whiteriver, on a warrant out of Pinetop for failure to appear on an original charge of driving with a suspended license that came with a $500 bond.
- May 19 — Police in the 800 east block of White Mountain Boulevard cited and released Sampson Sherman Hays, 43, of Lakeside, charged with being a public nuisance.
- May 20 — Police arrested Samantha Kate Lindsay, 27, of Show Low, on a warrant out of Show Low for failure to appear on an original charge of possession of drug paraphernalia that came with a $280 bond, and on fresh charges of possession of drug paraphernalia and promoting prison contraband. She was booked into the Navajo County Jail Annex in Show Low.
— Police cited and released Matthew George Dawahoya, 27, of Lakeside, charged with driving with a suspended license.
- May 21 — Police arrested Kellie Marie Colonna, 38, of Lakeside, on a warrant out of Pinetop for failure to comply on an original charge of shoplifting that came with a $395 bond.
— Police cited and referred to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old juvenile, charged with possession of drug paraphernalia.
- May 22 — Police arrested Kelly Conner Anderson, 19, of Lakeside, along with referring to juvenile authorities a 17-year-old, a 16-year-old, and a 15-year-old, all charged with underage drinking.
