PINETOP — Each year throughout the country, September 11 is known as "Patriot Day" and a National Day of Service and Remembrance. On this day Americans across the country are called to volunteer in their local communities in tribute to the individuals lost and injured in the 9-11 attacks, as well as first responders who help protect us on a daily basis.
On Wednesday, September 11, Town of Pinetop-Lakeside employees and the Town Council will participate in a clean-up project along White Mountain Boulevard (SR 260) from Blue Ridge High School to the Northwoods Resort. Earlier this year, the Town adopted this stretch of SR 260 between mileposts 251 and 252 as part of the Arizona Department of Transportation Adopt-A-Highway program.
The Town encourages all businesses and residents to join in the National Day of Service and Remembrance by cleaning up their properties on that day as a way remembering the tragic events of September 11, 2001.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.