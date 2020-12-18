Private Tyler D. Massey
Our Hometown Hero!
Tyler was born and raised in Pinetop-Lakeside, Arizona, Graduating from Blue Ridge High School in 2019. Tyler knew from a young age he wanted to serve his country.
This Brave young man’s dreams came true on Dec. 14, when he graduated boot camp from Fort Benning, Georgia. He officially received the title of United States Army infantryman.
Proudly wearing his cross rifles to serve his country, we would like to say, Congratulations, Thank you for your service and we love you!
From his family
