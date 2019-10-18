PINETOP — Pinetop Country Club’s Nine Hole Women hosted the annual golf invitational which is always a sell out. This year was no different, as ladies came to Pinetop from all over the state to participate in what has become a must-attend golfing event.
A full field of 114 players packed the course recently with more non-golfers coming for the much anticipated luncheon and silent auction fun where funds were raised for worthy causes.
The nearly 70 members of the “Niners” have a long history of supporting non-profit groups on the Mountain and this was another banner year for the chosen recipient of their hard work. With a theme of “Swing for Bling” the annual tournament raised the financial bar with an impressive $4,000 which was presented to the Lions Camp Tatiyee in Lakeside.
With 60 years of dedicated service to the special needs community, Camp Tatiyee offers campers a life-changing summer camp experience, all while promoting confidence, independence, and emotional health. Since 1958, Camp Tatiyee has been entirely free of charge to attendees. The camp hosts eight one-week camp sessions, each accommodating different demographics dependent on disability and age.
For over 50 years Pinetop Country Club and its members have been deeply connected to the White Mountain community. Annually they raise funds to help organizations throughout Pinetop, Lakeside and the surrounding communities.
PTCC is also known for its unique Employees Scholarship Program. Annually high school graduates who are working at PTCC or have a family member working at the club, are selected to receive a scholarship to help with their higher education.
For 20-plus years over 100 students have received college and trade school financial assistance, and the club’s annual fall food drive helps the Love Kitchen feed the hungry. Additionally, club members provide many volunteer hours working at non-profits throughout the community.
This year the the Club’s Nine Hole women are pleased to add Camp Tatiyee to the list of worthy organizations receiving financial assistance from PTCC members.
