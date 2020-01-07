PTLS: Not quite ready for MOU with Save Our Park

PINETOP-LAKESIDE – The first item of business before the town council in the new year pertained to the purchase of Woodland Lake Park tract (WLPT). The consideration revolved around a resolution and Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) of the funds provided to the town by Save Our Park (SOP) for the purchase of portions of WLPT.
Save Our Park is a nonprofit organization that was formed to work with community leaders and the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside by raising funds to help the town acquire the park from the US Forest Service.
Town Manager Keith Johnson introduced the resolution and MOU for consideration by stating, “As everybody knows, the town has been working since 1987 to acquire the Woodland Lake Park. They have gone through a lot of different things in that process.”
In 2007 the town approved a resolution and MOU — still in effect, with a 10-year life and a 5 year automatic renewal (for) WLPT. That MOU was done with the White Mountain Land Trust (WMLT). This MOU will replace the land trust with Save Our Park — which was created from WMLT to fundraise.
Save Our Park wants the MOU to be in place so the Woodland Lake Park tract will be protected for community purposes only, such as open space, park land and other recreational uses and other community purposes determined by the town. The resolution accepts the MOU which sets forth the conditions for the use of the contributions and funds provided by SOP for the purchase of portions of the the park.
Johnson said the original MOU was written 12 years ago by Eric Kramer and Town Attorney Jack Barker. He explained that the point of this MOU “is that the town will not sell lands purchased with funds raised by SOP.”
Councilor Snitzer interjected that he has been part of the fundraising with SOP, both with time and money and will continue to do so. He said, “Something I have said to them several times is because this memorandum is from the town’s standpoint, it needs to have a complete meeting of minds.”
He added that because of his feelings he would like to restructure the MOU, mainly to drive that point home. He also said he is in favor of buying the 107 acres, and SOP working with the town.
The issue of maintenance
“In the fourth whereas (in the proposed resolution),” Snitzer pointed out, “It says the Town of Pinetop-Lakeside agrees with the terms of the MOU. They need to add that it applies solely to the 107 acres, assuming the town will be in a position to maintain it.”
Councilor Carla Bowen said, “Jim, I agree. Even the 107 acres, are we maintaining all of the 107 or is the Forest Service still maintaining (it)? The town is still taking on a huge maintenance item that is going to cost the town. I do not believe we are in a position to even do the MOU; I believe we need to wait.”
Director of Public Works Matt Patterson said that all the town takes care of right now is 10 acres. He also said that overall it would be hard to tell how much it would cost the town to maintain.
“This Town does not have the money to do that,” said Bowen. “At this point I am not ready to vote on the MOU. It is too broad and too much. I am not in favor of it now.”
Bowen did indicate she is in favor of the purchase but believes the council needs to be careful with the community and town’s tax base, considering future councils who would be saddled with their decision.
Mayor Stephanie Irwin said, “I agree with you both.” She added that she believes the MOU should have been undertaken at the beginning of this endeavor for the comfort of donors.
Snitzer said there needs to be two major changes regarding the MOU- “the town would have the freedom to sell, or that we could remove it if it becomes a burden.”
Bowen said, “The MOU should correspond to the resolution.”
Irwin said, “My opinion, the MOU should match the resolution – can you take it back and adjust?”
Johnson said he would continue to work with SOP for that purpose.
Irwin said, “I do not want them to get the wrong message. I am very supportive of their efforts and thrilled. We will continue as staff and council members in supporting their efforts.
(2) comments
It has been my understanding that the town maintains, and would continue to maintain, the smaller portion of the park that the SOP group is working at purchasing, the 107 acres recently appraised for a more doable purchase price.
“Who will maintain the Park? The Town will continue to maintain the Park, just as it does today.” ~FAQ, woodlandlakepark.org
The article mentions that the Town only maintains 10 acres of the park.
Where can I see a map of the 107 acres vs the 10 acres?
I do not think it would be too complex to ask USFS what they currently pay to maintain the 107 acres.
