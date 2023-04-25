Show Low Police Department activity log for April 10-16. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
April 10
Jeremy Rigdon, 31, of Show Low, was stopped for a vehicle registration violation in the 1200 block of East Deuce of Clubs at 1:20 p.m.
Officers say Rigdon “showed signs of intoxication and/or drug use” and “admitted to using edible marijuana" earlier in the day.
After providing poor performance results when officers administered the standard field sobriety tests, the suspect was cited and released for DUI.
SLPD states additional charges may come from the results of an obtained blood test.
After 3 p.m., officers were called to a home located at 800 N. Sixth Drive in Show Low after someone “called police because of the yelling and screaming going on inside the home.”
Officers contacted Vallery Weiss, 20, of Show Low and say the suspect was “yelling and screaming the entire time,” while officers spoke with the home’s residents.
“It was discovered the entire family was yelling and arguing,” SLPD states.
“Weiss became angry when her mother told her not to become involved in other sibling’s discipline.”
She was booked for disorderly conduct, along with Michael Maxwell, 18, also of Show Low, who kicked a bedroom door during the argument and was booked for criminal damage.
An unidentified female, 14, of Show Low was also referred for disorderly conduct during the incident for, as SPLD states, “her part in the argument.”
SLPD states an officer was almost struck by a vehicle near 100 North Central Avenue just after 10 p.m.
Officers saw Haskie Benally Sr., 80, from the Show Low community “strike the curb as (he) was attempting to make a U-turn.”
Benally reportedly exhibited signs of intoxication and performed poorly on resulting FSTs, and the Show Low senior citizen was booked for DUI.
April 12
After 12:30 p.m., officers noticed Christopher Nicholas, 42, of Whiteriver, exiting Walmart, 5401 S. White Mountain Road, “with a backpack with the tags on it.”
When contacted, officers discovered the suspect also had a warrant for his arrest out of Show Low Justice Court and another out of Pinetop Justice Court.
Nicholas was booked for shoplifting and the two existing warrants, both misdemeanors.
After 1:30 p.m., Renden Gooday, 21, and Edith Gatewood, 23, both from Cibecue, were contacted by police near an unspecified restaurant located in the 5100 block of South Cub Lake Road.
Officers say Gooday was intoxicated and sleeping behind the restaurant and was arrested for trespassing.
After she caused “a disturbance when an employee refused to let her use the telephone,” Gatewood was also found to have two warrants out for her arrest.
SLPD reports Gatewood “kicked a Show Low officer in the chest” and was “arguing and kicking inside the patrol car while being transported.”
She was arrested for trespassing, aggravated assault and the existing warrants, a felony and a misdemeanor.
Around 7:30 p.m., Jacob Packer, 35, of Lakeside, was stopped near state route 260 and Woolford Road after driving 95 in a 45 mph zone.
After he admitted to consuming alcohol, Packer provided breath alcohol content readings of .163 and .169, well over the legal limit of .08.
Packer was booked for DUI, DUI of .08 or higher, extreme DUI, reckless driving and criminal speed.
Just before midnight, Alec Waltko, 26, of Pinetop, was stopped by officers for speeding near US 60 and SR 260, going southbound.
Officers noted the suspect exhibiting signs of intoxication and provided BrAC readings of .093 and .090.
Waltko was also found to be driving with a suspended license from a prior DUI, and because repetition is considered the best teacher, SLPD booked him for aggravated DUI.
April 13
Jesus Ramirez Vargas, 27, also of Pinetop, was reported for “driving recklessly and talking on his cellphone while driving” near the 3800 block of South White Mountain Road.
Once stopped, officers noticed signs of impairment and found Vargas was driving with a suspended driver’s license and a warrant for his arrest out of SLJC.
The resulting FSTs yielded BrAC results of .198 and .195 and the suspect was booked for aggravated DUI and the existing misdemeanor warrant.
At 4:38 p.m. at a home located at 2327 W. Sylvester Circle, officers responded to a call of a disturbance to find Daylan Shipley hiding under some luggage.
Unfortunately, officers discovered Shipley was not trying to play hide-and-seek, but was attempting to avoid being arrested for two warrants: a felony out of Navajo County Superior Court and a misdemeanor warrant out of the SLJC.
Shipley was booked for the warrants.
At 9:27 p.m., officers observed a passenger of a vehicle throw a water bottle out of the window near Circle K, 311 East Deuce of Clubs.
When the vehicle was stopped, officers learned the water bottle was thrown by a 15-year old unidentified male from Show Low.
The juvenile was cited for dumping trash on highways and turned over to an adult.
April 15
Snowflake resident Beverly Weeks, 78, was cited and released for reckless driving after a stop on highway 77 near Pintail Lake Road after 1:22 p.m.
In the log, officers say she “drove past a Show Low officer, passing him on the right shoulder, leaving the designated roadway to make the pass.”
April 16
Ron Tria, 37, visiting the White Mountains from Savannah, Georgia, was stopped for speeding shortly after 2:15 a.m. near 2751 S. White Mountain Road.
The suspect showed signs of intoxication and told officers he had consumed alcohol prior to being stopped. He was booked for DUI, with officers noting additional charges may stem from the result of a pending blood test.
