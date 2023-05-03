Show Low Police Department activity log for April 24-30. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
April 24
Elizabeth Nash, 23, of Linden, was seen by officers at Circle K, 1600 West Deuce of Clubs, just before 1 a.m.
Officers “knew she had a warrant for her arrest” and proceeded to arrest Nash for a probation violation noting that an “item of drug paraphernalia” was also found with her belongings.
Nash was arrested for a probation violation and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Just after 2 a.m., Mario Camacho, 31, from Show Low, was stopped for speeding on North 11th Street and showed signs of intoxication.
Officers say Camacho admitted to consuming both alcohol and marijuana before driving and was booked for DUI and DUI involving drugs.
SLPD states additional charges may be added after the results from a blood test are obtained.
Later that morning, Michael Whitmire, 23, visiting from Pima, was stopped for speeding on the 900 block of North 32nd Street and admitted to using marijuana.
After the suspect performed poorly on field sobriety tests, Whitmire was arrested for aggravated DUI.
April 25
Just before 6 p.m., officers cited Brandon Dailey, 18, from Show Low, for driving recklessly in Show Low City Park, 1501 West Owens.
Officers say the suspect “drove the front of his vehicle up to a tree to prevent it from moving” which caused Dailey’s tires to “spin, burnout or peel out.”
Daily was reminded that a city park is probably not the best place for monster truck-style antics and was cited and released for the charge.
April 26
SLPD reunited an alleged-runaway 15-year old female and her mother at the department’s headquarters, 411 East Deuce of Clubs.
Officers say that as the mother and her daughter drove away from the station, the juvenile “started yelling at her mother and slapped her on the arm.”
The mother, whose name is not given, returned her daughter to SLPD and reported the alleged assault committed by her daughter.
The 15-year old was referred for the assault and, again, released to her mother.
April 27
After 10 p.m., Ignacio Solis, 45, from Heber, refused to allow officers conduct FSTs after he was stopped on US highway 60 near East Whipple.
Officers say he was stopped for speeding in the area and showed signs of intoxication. The suspect also had open bottles of alcohol in the vehicle.
After Solis was arrested, he provided breath alcohol concentration readings of .194 and .192. The suspect is being held on charges of aggravated DUI and possession of an open container.
April 28
Officers say Debra Walters, 46, of Show Low, admitted to “being angry” and “losing her temper” during an alleged assault that occurred near North Ninth Street and East Huning around 10:23 a.m.
According to police, Walter was angry because she witnessed her son’s ex-girlfriend talking with her son in a car parked nearby.
Officer say Walters “approached the car where they were seated and began punching her (in) the face several times through the open window.”
The suspect was arrested for a single charge of assault.
Officers made contact with an unidentified male, 17, residing in Show Low at a residence near 1100 South Eight Drive just after 3 p.m.
Officers say the juvenile suspect began “yelling and cursing” at a social worker while conducting a monthly evaluation and check-in.
As the social worker attempted to leave, the suspect allegedly followed her to her car and “lunged towards her, causing her to fear he was going to strike her.”
After a brief investigation, the unidentified male was held for offenses of threatening and intimidating, assault and disorderly conduct.
Officers reported Daniel Morris, 30, of Taylor, for violating an order of protection placed on him by his unidentified ex-girlfriend at the Elks Lodge, 805 East Whipple.
Officers observed the suspect parked “down the street from her place of employment” and, according to the log, “admitted to driving by the place of employment before parking nearby.”
Officers noted Morris had been arrested twice (April 20 and 21) for violating the same order and was arrested for failing to comply with a court order.
Two brothers, Ernesto Perez-Sanchez, 19, and Pancho Perez-Sanchez, 24, both from Lakeside, were arrested for assault, disorderly conduct and criminal damage in the 900 block of North 16th Street.
Officers state that before 5:20 p.m., the suspects “pulled up” to an identified victim while stopped at a traffic light and threw a bottle at the victim’s vehicle.
Later, the suspects were found waiting for the victim at his place of employment and allegedly “wanted to fight him,” according to SLPD.
Officers say Ernesto “punched the victim several times, then broke the mirror on the victim’s vehicle before fleeing the scene.”
After officers caught up to the pair of suspected offenders, they noted the victim reported “not knowing why the suspects wanted to fight him.”
Before 6:18 p.m., officers state Taylor Thompson, 29, of Show Low, was involved in a vehicle collision near 16th Avenue and Merrill Street.
After her attempt to flee the scene on foot proved fruitless, officers found Thompson and arrested her for leaving the scene of an accident.
SLPD later learned she was driving on a suspended driver’s license during the time of the accident. She was given an additional charge for that offense as well.
April 29
Just after 5 a.m., two unidentified females, 17 and 14, both from Show Low, allegedly attempted to leave Denny’s, 4471 South White Mountain Road, without paying for their meals.
Officers caught up with the 17-year old suspect as she was driving away from the restaurant; she showed signs of intoxication.
The suspect proved BrAC results of .041 and was cited for theft, false reporting, underage consumption and driving after drinking while under the legal age.
The following day, officers located the 14-year old suspect who “admitted to leaving the restaurant without paying,” and was cited for the offense.
April 30
Cotton Nelson, 44, of Lakeside, was stopped for speeding near US 60 and Central just after 9 a.m.
Nelson showed signs of intoxication, admitted to consuming alcohol and reportedly refused all FSTs except for one, which he completed and performed poorly on.
Considering his BrAC results of .138 and .134, Nelson was arrested for DUI and DUI of .08 or higher.
Officers say Marla Elliott, 57, of Lakeside, was seen by witnesses “driving erratic and recklessly on the highway” near the intersection of US 60 and Eight Street.
SLPD observed Elliot as she was “weaving in and out of traffic, speeding and passing other cars in a reckless manner,” noting she was traveling at 50 mph in a 35 mph zone.
Elliott was cited and released for reckless driving.
Before 11:28 p.m., officers say Sara Hnatkovich, 33, of Show Low, devised a plan to avoid being reported for “fighting and arguing” earlier in the day.
At a home located on the 2200 block of West Savage, Hnatkovich reportedly called 911 stating she needed transportation to Summit Hospital.
Before she could be transported (and after the ambulance had arrived) she “changed her mind,” according to police, and “went to retrieve alcohol from her vehicle.”
Officers say the suspect said she was only going to go to the hospital because her husband had threatened to report her for fighting and arguing earlier.
The suspect’s unnamed husband told police Hnatkovich only called the hospital to “avoid him calling the police on her.”
Her plan almost worked. Instead of being arrested for “fighting and arguing,” she was instead brought in on charges of disorderly conduct and false reporting.
