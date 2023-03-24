Show Low Police Department activity log for March 13-19. The offenses are listed in the order they appear on the log.
March 13
Lucille Gray, 58, of Iyanbito, New Mexico, and Colencia Lynch, 28, of Gallup, were stopped by officers in the 50th block of West Deuce of Clubs just before 4:30 p.m. Lynch, the driver, was stopped for going 55 in a 35 mph zone.
SLPD reported she “showed signs of intoxication” and admitted to consuming alcohol prior to being stopped. She performed poorly on resulting field sobriety tests, providing breath alcohol content readings of .166 and .162.
Lynch was also found to have been driving on a revoked license out of New Mexico for a prior DUI. Gray, the passenger, was found in possession of an open container of alcohol while in the vehicle.
Lynch was booked for aggravated DUI and criminal speeding and Gray was cited and released for consuming liquor while inside of a motor vehicle.
Just over an hour later, Joshua Lupe, 39, from Whiteriver, was stopped for speeding near the intersection of state route US 60 and Little Mormon Lake Road. After officers noticed signs of intoxication, Lupe admitted to drinking alcohol “earlier in the day.”
Resulting FSTs provided BrAC readings of .116 and .111. He was booked for DUI and DUI with a blood alcohol content of .08 or higher.
Around 9:30 p.m., Lloyd Chavez, 67, residing in Show Low, was stopped for making a wide turn in the 300 block of East Duece of Clubs. Officers noted he showed signs of intoxication and performed poorly on resulting FSTs, though the exact readings are not given.
Chavez admitted to consuming alcohol, telling officers he was also taking pain medications. He was booked for DUI. His charges are listed as “pending” while SLPD await results from a blood test.
March 14
In the early morning, Jacob Sharp, 24, from Bloomfield, New Mexico, was stopped by officers after he failed to stop for a stop sign in the 200 block of West Brady in Show Low. Sharp allegedly admitted to using marijuana and was booked for DUI. Official charges are still pending due to lab results from an obtained blood test.
At 7:21, Elizabeth Raitt, 61, from the Show Low community, was stopped in the 500 block of North Clark Road in the suspect's hometown after she failed to dim her headlights. Raitt admitted to drinking alcohol and was also booked for DUI.
Whiteriver resident Danny Taylor Jr., 42, was contacted by officers at Walgreens, 5160 South White Mountain Road, after he failed to stop at a nearby stop sign. Officers reported he “showed some indicators of intoxication” but provided a low BrAC when tested. Officers noticed an open container of liquor in Taylor’s vehicle. He was cited and released for the charge.
March 15
Brian Shurter, 20, of Show Low, allegedly “drove off and struck a sign on the side of a roadway” near Show Low Lake Road and Scott Ranch Road before 7:46 a.m. SLPD stated the suspect “left without making any effort to notify anyone of the accident or damage.”
Officers met with Shurter after the accident, who was cited and released for failing to notify after a hit-and-run.
Fellow Show Low resident Samuel Alldredge, 22, met with SLPD after trying to dispose of a pool table in a community dumpster at an apartment located in the 400 block of North Central Avenue.
After management told the suspect he couldn’t dispose of the pool table that way, he proceeded to throw the table “over a six-foot cinder block wall onto a neighboring property,” according to the arresting officer.
While he admitted the table belonged to him, he stated “someone else” had thrown it over the wall. He was booked for littering.
At 5:45 p.m., Bobby Johnson, 58, of Whiteriver, was seen shoplifting “a frying pan, tea and a belt” from Walmart, 5401 South White Mountain Road in Show Low.
Johnson admitted to stealing the items and was also found to have been previously trespassed from that location. He was booked for shoplifting.
Less than an hour later at the same location, officers were contacted by Walmart Loss Prevention about Thomasita Skidmore, 33, also of Whiteriver. The suspect reportedly shoplifted $75 worth of “some clothing and alcohol” before attempting to flee the store.
When officers found the suspect, “who matched the description of the shoplifter,” she was cited and released for shoplifting, after admitting she “should have paid for the items.”
At that same Walmart location, Andrea Chaney, 47, from Heber, was observed consuming alcohol while sitting at a nearby bus stop just after 10:30 p.m. She was cited and released for consuming liquor in public.
March 16
At 1:36 p.m., officers were called to a residence located in the 600 block of East Nikolaus in Show Low. Officers met with Eli Baca, 19, of Show Low, who was allegedly “intoxicated and looking for more alcohol.”
The suspect’s mother contacted SLPD after her son began “yelling and cussing at her, as well as slamming doors.” During his temper tantrum, the suspect allegedly assaulted his mother by pushing her and getting in her face.
Baca was booked for assault, disorderly conduct and consuming alcohol while under the legal age.
Before 9:05 p.m., officers were called to the area near 4441 South White Mountain Road on reports of a “male subject throwing items and lying down on the roadway on the highway near Taco Bell.”
Upon arrival, officers observed Richard Garcia, 39, of Show Low, lying down in the drive-thru of Taco Bell and appeared to be “very intoxicated.” Garcia was booked for obstructing a highway or thoroughfare.
March 17
Kurt Gessner, 61, residing within the Show Low community, was stopped for speeding near Show Low City Park, located at 1501 West Owens in the suspect's hometown. During the stop, officers noted signs of intoxication.
The resulting FSTs yielded poor performances from the suspect and he was booked for DUI, with the police log noting full charges are still pending the results of an obtained blood test.
March 18
The location of Michael Perez, 37, of Show Low, was revealed to officers while pursuing a different case. SLPD reportedly knew Perez had two misdemeanor warrants out for his arrest and contacted him at the Show Low Junior High School gym, located in the 500 block of east Old Linden Road.
Officers located the suspect in the gym’s parking lot and informed Perez he was under arrest, to which officers state he replied, “Not at my daughter’s basketball game.” After the officer grabbed at his hand, Perez attempted to pull away.
SLPD states Perez “was given several orders to stop resisting and place his hands behind his back, but he continued to attempt to pull away.” With the help of a bystander, the officer forced Perez to the ground and placed him in handcuffs.
Officers state that while attempting to place the suspect in a police vehicle, approximately $1,000 of damage was made to the vehicle. Perez was arrested for his existing warrants and was booked for additional charges of resisting arrest and criminal damage.
Just after 4 p.m., David Scott, 63, of Concho, went into SLPD headquarters, 411 E. Duece of Clubs, to report that his cellphone had been stolen. Scott allegedly showed signs of intoxication and “admitted to consuming alcohol and driving to the police station.”
Scott performed poorly on resulting FSTs and was booked for DUI, with charges still pending the results of a blood test.
At 11:11 p.m., Logan Barclay, 22, of Linden, was stopped by officers for speeding near the intersection of West Old Linden Road and North Needles Creek.
Barclay was found to be driving on a suspended license, the result of a prior DUI. Additionally, officers learned the suspect had two warrants out for his arrest through the Show Low Justice Court.
Barclay was booked for driving on a suspended license and the two existing misdemeanor warrants.
March 19
Police recognized Joshua Milligan, 30, from the Show Low community, walking down the street near 1441 East Meadow View Place after 4:30 p.m. and confirmed he had two active warrants out for his arrest.
When approached, Milligan provided officers with a “false name”. The suspect’s girlfriend, name not given, proceeded to provide officers with a separate fake name, different than the false identity already given to police.
Milligan’s true identify was verified using prior booking photos and the suspect was booked on the two existing misdemeanor warrants out of the SLJC.
Just after 5 p.m., Jessica Ballandby, 40, also of Show Low, was observed walking near Ponderosa Meadows Apartments, 250 N. 16th Avenue. Officers knew she had multiple warrants out for her arrest.
Officers “attempted to stop and talk with her,” and Ballandby ran through the door of an open apartment. According to the report it was “not her apartment.”
Officers say the occupants of the apartment attempted to drag the suspect out of their home, but she was able to jump out of a window and run away.
Shortly after, officers caught Ballandby and booked her for the existing warrants (two felonies and a misdemeanor) and one count of resisting arrest. However, officers reported that “other charges” are still pending from the incident.
